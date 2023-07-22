Safety, insurance concerns could mean end to fridges, coffee pots in classrooms

Fire safety, specifically relating to teachers being allowed to keep personal appliances, such as refrigerators and coffee pots, in their classrooms, was the main topic of debate at Tuesday’s Sampson County Board of Education workshop.

This has major implications for the insurance policy of Sampson County Schools, as continuing to allow these appliances in classes would raise the premiums on insurance considerably, school administrators told the board. The board is expected to continue its discussion of the appliance policy at this Monday’s regular meeting, set for 7 p.m.

The situation was brought up Tuesday by Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, who discussed the report received from the Office of the State Fire Marshall in conjunction with the NC Department of Insurance. That report was first received while former superintendent Dr. David Goodin was still in that position. King said he didn’t have an exact amount for the financial impact on the system’s insurance policy if the recommendations weren’t put into effect, but he stressed how expensive they could be.

Despite the details of the situation as it relates to insurance and fire safety, board members made several points as they considered the impact this change in protocol would have on teachers and schools.

Members such as Robert Burley and Sonya Powell, in particular, presented questions and strong feelings on the matter and discussed the impact of removing such appliances.

“I have had a mini-fridge for years but only keep water and apple juice in it. This is so, if my blood sugar gets low, I have a solution nearby to avoid going into shock, instead of all the way in the teacher’s lounge,” said Powell, who is a retired teacher.

Burley noted that recruiting teachers was already difficult and a change in policy could make that more so.

“We already have a hard enough time finding teachers, as they have very few conveniences, so why would we make the job even less desirable by removing that?” asked Burley. “Do we really have to do this?”

Mark Hammond, director of Auxiliary Services for the county school system, pointed to the report issued by the State Fire Marshall and the ensuing message sent at the end of the 2022-23 school year by him and Goodin alerting all county school employees to the possible changes.

“We are following the letter of the law and banning all personal appliances in classrooms and offices effective at the end of the 2023 school year calendar,” said Goodin and Hammond’s message after receiving the results of the inspections.

The earlier decision by Goodin and Hammond to follow the recommendations came from a combination of fire safety and potential insurance cost concerns, with a requirement to move the appliances once the summer started based on school inspection. “They (Fire Marshall’s office) send an investigator out once or twice a year to go through all of our schools,” Hammond said of the frequency of inspections.

He noted a portion of North Carolina school code, which directly impacts decisions, he said, on how system’s deal with appliances.

The law to which they were referring states, in part: “Electrical appliances and fixtures shall be tested and listed in published reports of inspected electrical equipment by an approved agency and installed and maintained in accordance with all instructions as part of such listing.”

Hammond said inspectors have long discussed the appliances in the classrooms, along with the law.

“In the past, they’ve always said something to us about appliances, and we say ‘yes sir, we understand,’ and that’s kind of the way it’s moved on. Apparently, two or three years ago, Durham County Schools had a school that burnt down because of a mini-fridge. So, that’s what has brought this back,” said Hammond regarding the increased scrutiny regarding appliances linked to insurance.

Jamie Akers, from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, where she serves as an underwrite and insurance specialist, was present with the fire marshal at the time of the last inspection, Hammond told the board. “She was alarmed and concerned at the number of appliances in our schools and offices. She made a point of listing it in her recommendations to prevent significant increases in our rates,” Hammond noted.

Hammond read from Akers’ report: “It is my recommendation that the use of personal small appliances in classrooms be prohibited unless they are the property of the school system and maintained by the maintenance department. These appliances cause an extra power load on the school’s power system and increase the annual power costs. They could, during peak consumption periods, overload the system and cause a power incident,” said Akers in her overall analysis of the fire safety risks and impact of appliances.

King told the board that in other school systems he has worked for there was not an option of allowing appliances in classrooms.