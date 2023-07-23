Local initiative continues to grow

Long lines made it difficult for the participants to check off their required actions each week as the simulation progressed.

After week one of the simulation, 15 of the participants found themselves incarcerated once again, having been unable to successfully navigate the tasks of the first week.

Having established the base of a program and a team to work on Offender Reentry strategies in Sampson County last month, the group’s second meeting was much more involved, as attendees met at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center and underwent an offender reentry simulation.

As was the case with the first meeting of the Sampson County Reentry Team, the simulation program was rooted in trying to increase empathy and awareness amongst those in attendance while also emphasizing the importance of change in the reentry system before and after the release of inmates.

The event saw an increase in the number of individuals looking to participate in the reentry program, as well as the simulation. “After the first meeting, with word spreading of the reentry team, we’ve received a number of calls from individuals in the community looking to get involved, and the turnout here today is extremely encouraging,” said Sampson Correctional Warden Robert Van Gorder as he began to address the crowd.

He emphasized that the reentry simulation was also about being open to change and the role of empathy and support in that process. “You take a man that’s been down for 15 to 20 years, give him a $45 gate check, a set of white pants, and you send them off to the courthouse to start their new life.” That was his description what he called the broken system. “That’s not the way it should be,” the warden attested.

Van Gorder then handed over the microphone to Anthony Faison to share his story with those still unfamiliar with his experience. Faison is an ex-convict dedicated to helping reform the way former inmates turned new citizens are able to function as they return to society, something he was able to do in his own life.

Participants were given packets with various names, criminal records, resources, and other life circumstances to navigate during their simulated release, with tables set up around the room to simulate interactions with agencies like probation officers, social services, banks, transportation, identification, and other places and resources that must be navigated by a former convict returning to society.

Tiesha Young, program manager for the Rehabilitation & Reentry Services at the North Carolina Director of Reentry Services (NCDAC), was next to take the microphone. She stressed the idea that the program provides a “real-life experience, so we can be more empathetic for those in these situations that are nearly impossible to navigate.”

The participants in the simulation were given five minutes to strategize their first four weeks upon reentering society, and the room was silent. The simulation would then last four periods of 15 minutes, each representing the first four weeks after incarceration.

Over the course of the experiment — four weeks of 15 minutes each — the participants were forced to try to get through all the hoops, hurdles, and walls they might come across if they were actually going through the reentry process, with returning to jail a constant threat.

Throughout the simulation, Young shared recommendations over the speakers as participants waited in long lines at various essential services, like the bank, court, halfway house, and more. There were also situations in which the employees of the given establishment weren’t helpful or ignored the participants in attempts to receive assistance, emulating the challenge of reentry without accessibility.

The experience was made even more authentic as Young began to simulate profiling, pointing accusations toward various participants for things like harassment or bank robbery, showing the way in which former convicts also have to deal with preconceptions of reentering offenders as individuals likely to repeat an offense.

Throughout the simulation, there were some light moments, but as the experiment, through the weeks, intensified, there was growing frustration throughout the group.

“This is funny to us right now, but this is just a taste of real life for the reentering offenders,” said Lateisha Thrash, director of Reentry Services at the NCDAC.

Thrash expressed appreciation to all those who came out to participate.

“This is a really impressive turnout for the first time in a smaller area, so this could really be much larger next time,” said Thrash, encouraged by the amount of involvement from the community in only the second meeting.

When it came time to reflect on and discuss the experience after the four weeks were up, the reality of what it would be like to actually have to go through the process in real life genuinely impacted members of the Sampson Reentry Team who went through the simulation.

“I was nearly brought to tears seeing that these individuals reentering society get out and don’t know where to go. These inmates truly need help before and after they’re going through the process of a return from returning to society,” said participant Ruby Bell.

Bell continued, “In this situation, these individuals have to pay to take care of tasks in the reentry process, but regardless of whether or not the individual has access to funds, they are often still turned down or delayed by others, and this must be changed.”