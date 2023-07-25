Sampson students

participate in AHEC

‘pathways’ program

Students were all smiles at the ‘NC Pathways Summit: Exploring Career Pathways Impacting Maternal Health,’ hosted by Southern Regional AHEC. This was a collaboration with Duke AHEC, aimed at helping students explore career pathways in healthcare.

Sampson County students got to interact with a host of healthcare professionals from across multiple fields of maternal health and more.

A group of Sampson County students got to take a step into the careers of healthcare professionals last week as part of the Duke and Southern Regional Area Health Education Center (AHEC) program.

The program, entitled “NC Pathways Summit: Exploring Career Pathways Impacting Maternal Health,” was a free two-day event meant to give high school students interested in a health career a look into the profession.

The summit took place at Southern Regional AHEC in Fayetteville, where the students got to interact and learn from experts in the field across multiple facets of maternity. Professionals such as nurses, childbirth educators, doula, care managers, social workers, physicians policy advocates and more.

“When students think of health care, they often think about just physicians and nurses,” Duke AHEC Director of Health Careers Monica Taylor said. “But now you’re seeing people doing public health. They got to meet nurses, doulas, physicians … we had community advocates and one of the gentlemen, he was not there, does a fatherhood program. So things that come out of our health departments and out of North Carolina (Department of) Health and Human Services, the students got to experience a bunch of fields in health care they didn’t know about.”

The program featured a life course on social determinants of health and maternal health data in North Carolina, a mock maternal mortality review, simulations on group prenatal care and public health social work, a career journey panel and more. Participants in the program took part in a variety of hands-on activities as well, all meant to explore factors that impact maternal health and how maternal health care is provided.

The Sampson student participants included Stefanie Flores, Raynah Jones, Luna Ordaz, Zoe Naylor, Savannah Pearson, Alexis Highsmith, Kamryn Worley, Anna Lovitt, Alondra Villagran and Analiza West.

“I have to give credit to Southern Regional AHEC, because they were the ones that hosted this and we did a collaboration,” Taylor said. “Part of the reason this program is so important is that Southern Regional AHEC is the site that supports Sampson County. So this was one way of teaching younger people about their resources in their state.”

“Whether they can learn about it to be their educational path or healthcare, because that’s where our residents go, they had an opportunity to learn and take care of patients,” Taylor said. “Also, AHEC can follow them from college into their professional lives.”

“Not to mention the opportunities that were shared with me about scholars programs for once they get into college,” Clinton City Schools Board of Education’s Carol Worley added. “There’s so many different opportunities available for our students through AHEC.”

Worley then went on to mention that plans for growing AHEC in Sampson County were being planned.

“So what we’ve been talking about is we’re going to get together again, and as a small group, to talk about bringing these events like this to Sampson County,” she said. “We want to make it more convenient for all of the other schools so that we have a central location for all of the high schools that they can kind of feed in, so they can receive all the information.”

“The ones we had attend this time were from here and from Hobbton, but have we had more lead time and did a little more planning around it,” Worley added. “We probably could have gotten a lot more students involved in it.”

The program itself is a project led by the North Carolina Maternal Health Innovation (MHI) Program in collaboration with two North Carolina AHECs: Duke and Southern Regional. The event is a North Carolina Maternal Health Innovation program initiative and is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $10,216,885 with 0% percentage financed with nongovernmental sources.

“The ones that we had were so good — they were great participants, asked good questions to the presenters and stuff; we were just so impressed with these students,” Worley said. “We were proud of those that came and looking forward to increased participation as we move forward with providing other programming similar to this to our students.”

