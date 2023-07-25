Visit NC Farms app gets new widget implementation

CLINTON — For both those who have never visited Sampson and those who live here, planning for the perfect day or weekend in the county just got much easier. This comes thanks to some recent announcements by the Sampson County Tourism Department.

In information released by Sheila Barefoot, executive director of Sampson County Tourism, exciting news was unveiled as a new visitor website — VisitSampsonNC.com — is now available. In addition, Sampson County’s mobile widget was just implemented for the integrated mobile app, Visit NC Farms.

With these fresh upgrades, new interactive ways have been added to map out everything to see, do, eat, drink and stay in Sampson County.

“Visitors would call often to discuss where to go and things to do in Sampson County,” Barefoot said. “Many times, they wanted maps and trails, and often manual trails were completed, to cater to the visitor’s specific timelines and needs. This new app changes all of that. No more working with bulky maps or checking multiple sites to find places of interest. Whether you live or work here, or are visiting us, we designed the new site and app to function as your personal tool to make ‘your plan’ when visiting, just the way you want it.”

The new app widget was designed by Visit Widget and funded by Sampson County Tourism. The goal of both the new site and planning tool being to provide a new way to explore what Sampson County has to offer, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, trails and more.

“The Visit Sampson NC App takes away the stress of making up travel plans on the go,” Barefoot said. “You can now use the app and find innovative tours that highlight your interest, such as places to eat, shop, stay, and play. Looking to go on a barn quilt trail tour? We now have these tours available on the app. There is also a customizable feature if you want to plan your own trip.”

“This app can be downloaded on Apple and Android mobile devices just go to your app store and search Visit Sampson NC,” she said. “You can also click on the icon to the left of the screen on any page of the website to download straight from the website or do it on your iPhone or Android device. So, what are you waiting for? Download the app now and start your visit to Sampson County!”

To find out how to get started, go to the VisitSampsonNC website, click on “Day Trips & Tours”, the click “Plan your Trip” from the drop down box. There visitors can find helpful tools, including itinerary ideas, pre-made itineraries and much more.

For other general information regarding the app, website or tourism in Sampson County reach out to Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or [email protected]

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.