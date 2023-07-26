Annual event coming to Clinton park

Amused onlookers at the dunking booth in a previous National Night Out in Clinton.

Residents are being invited to a “night out” this Tuesday, a chance to build bonds within the community and strengthen relationships with those tasked to protect it.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m., the Clinton Police Department with be holding its National Night Out at the James Newkirk Memorial Park at 503 Ferrell St. Clinton, NC.

This marks 40 years of National Night Out’s existence. It has been going on in Clinton since 2017, and the event has been a valuable tool for community building, specifically.

“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings,” a message from the National Night Out initiative states, citing a core belief.

“This presents a great opportunity to come out and meet all the local officers in a positive atmosphere – and to appreciate the first responders as well,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

“It’s really a team vision that’s always well attended and sponsored — just a really good event for the community,” said Mayor Lew Starling. This places an emphasis on relationships between the citizens of Clinton and the officers because they get a chance to shake hands, have a conversation, ask questions, and better understand each other.

“The police are a reflection of the community, so we have a chance here to work on that connection,” Starling continued.

This connection is vital, and the National Night Out program aims to foster and grow that connection.

“Triumph over a culture that isolates us from each other ad allows us to rediscover our own communities,” is another strong belief of the organization.

“We just want to reinforce the community aspect of what we do. It is a team effort, the police and community to fight crime, so having that positive atmosphere is important to open keep the communication going with the community,” said Davis. The “night out” will have food and fun for the whole family to enjoy, as a sort of police carnival.