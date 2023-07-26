Summertime in July and August generally brings us plenty of hot days and sunshine, which goes so well with watermelon! Thankfully, Sampson County land and climate, along with our hardworking farmers and farm workers, is also the prime location for growing melons. Since we are right in the middle of watermelon harvest time, I thought it would be nice to focus this article on watermelon.

Here are a few fun facts and figures we can be proud of about watermelon production in Sampson County and North Carolina:

• There are 45 thousand watermelon farms in North Carolina!

• Our peak season starts in July and ends in September

• Sampson County yields the most watermelons in NC, at 2000 melons/acre

• North Carolina ranks 5th in the nation, behind Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California

• The United States ranks 7th in watermelon production worldwide

Probably the most asked question is “How to choose the best watermelon?”. According to the experts, use the “rule of 3” and:

1. LOOK – Make sure the watermelon is symmetrical, free of bruises, cuts, and soft spots

2. LIFT – Watermelons are 92% water, so they should be heavy

3. TURN – Look for the “ground spot”, which is the buttery yellow spot on the bottom where it grew in the field. There is a great video on how to pick a watermelon on the www.watermelon.org website, along with lots of great recipes, nutritional facts, and educational information about watermelon. You can also learn more about our North Carolina watermelon industry by visiting www.ncmelons.com.

Did you know that the 2023 NC Watermelon Queen is from Sampson County? Miss Gracy Peterson is from Garland! You can find out more about watermelon and the Watermelon Queen by visiting www.ncwatermelonqueen.org. You can also watch and learn from Gracy and our FCS Agent, Sydney Knowles, by watching the Extension TV show “At the Table” on Star Communications and here on YouTube.

I’ll leave you with this question: Is watermelon a fruit or vegetable? From the www.watermelon.org website: “Like the pepper, tomato, and pumpkin, watermelon is a fruit, botanically. It is the fruit of a plant originally from a vine of southern Africa”, but “watermelon is a member of the cucurbitaceae plant family of gourds (classified as Citrullus lantus), related to the cucumber, squash, and pumpkin (Maynard, 2001). It is planted from seeds or seedlings, harvested, and then cleared from the field like other vegetables.” So, you can call it either one! Check out the website under Facts & FAQs to read more about this interesting debate on watermelon. There are also many great recipes to try, ways to slice and serve as you enjoy fresh watermelon this summer!

If you are looking for local markets to find watermelon, be sure to use the Visit NC Farms App. We have several farmers markets, local farms and roadside stands on the app where you can find and purchase Sampson County watermelon! Check out www.visitncfarmstoday.com for more info on this great app.

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson County. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected]. Sources of information in this article: At the Table with Gracy Peterson, NC Watermelon Queen, www.watermelon.org and www.ncmelons.com.