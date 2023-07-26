Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. N.C. Vacation Bible School is being held July 26 -28, from 6 till 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 30, at 10 a.m. Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 5220 Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C. will celebrate their 14th Church and Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Marvin T. Clowney Sr. The guest messenger will be Dr. Matthew Rouse Jr. Pastor of the House of Emmanuel (T.H.E.) Church, Hope Mills, N.C.

Pre-Anniversary services will begin on Thursday, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. with guest messenger Apostle Marcus Becton, and Way of the Cross Ministries, Clinton, N.C. On Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m., the guest messenger will be the Rev. Louie Boykin, pastor of Baldwin Branch Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, N.C. The public is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 30, SnowHill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will not have a worship service. They will only have Sunday School which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Please join us, everyone is invited to attend. The host pastor: The Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

On Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 30, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the messenger. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the gospel choir. Come out and let”s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Cook Out will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Free Food, fun, school supplies, and clothing (while they last). FMI, call 910-379-1892.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. Family Day will be observed at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The host pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will honor their Pastor Ray and Lady Phillis Bolton for 20 years of faithful pastoral service. The guest messenger will be Pastor Louise Royal and Jackson Grove Bible Church of God.

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin)

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m., Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd Clinton, N.C. Free Concert/Food for sale/offering. Musical guests are: Thnkful As One (Fayetteville) Jaeden Best and Choral Friends (Clinton)Renewed (Clinton) Divine Praise Community (Clinton). FMI contact Host Pastor: The Rev.Tanisha Boykin 910-379 1892.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].