New Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Georgina Zeng presents two donations to Clinton Police Chief and fellow Rotarian Anthony Davis during the Monday’s club meeting. One donation is for the annual National Night Out, being held Aug. 1 at Newkirk Park. The other was for the Police Club’s annual summer camp for underprivileged kids, a week-long camp that includes fishing, bowling and life lessons. The Rotary, along with Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, provided the funding for the camp.