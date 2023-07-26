I just wanted to give an update on the current state of row crops here in Sampson County as we continue through the summer months at what feels like a very rapid pace. After a slow start to our growing season, the crops have taken off and in most cases are looking very good.

Early planted corn does not look great after being held back by cool temperatures and cotton looks uneven in some places and is still behind where it should be at this time of the year. Later planted corn is looking good with nearly all that I have seen producing ears, some producing two ears per plant. Thankfully, stinkbug populations have been relatively low this year as well. Tobacco has probably made the biggest turnaround of any crop. Starting off slow and having a heavy thrips infestation, combined with Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus from the thrips. There were also some reports of budworm infestation. It seems that once tobacco plants reached the button stage and got plenty of rain, they took off. This will hopefully result in a good crop this season. The coming weeks will tell the tale as some farmers begin cropping.

The rain has been consistent over the past month which has been a blessing for some crops but have ended up drowning some others. Fields with low spots likely have some crop damage from standing water. One of my corn plots was damaged by the water. On a more positive note, consistent rains have aided crop growth where flooding wasn’t an issue.

I have seen some issues with weed control over the past few weeks. The main problem that I have observed with weeds has been escapes, mainly pigweed species. These can become a major problem if not dealt with, especially if they go to seed. Pigweed is very prolific, and each plant can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. It is definitely worth the time and effort to control these escaped weeds to prevent future problems and reduce the seedbank for next season.

To wrap up I wanted to share about my upcoming Pesticide Class on August 29th. This class is for any pesticide license holders that need credits. The class will cover Z, V, X, A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O and T credits. This class will be held at the Sampson County Livestock Arena at 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton NC, 28328.

Class will begin at 12 noon with the Z credit course, followed by V credit from 1-3 p.m. and specialty credits from 3-5 p.m. I will be sending out postcards as a reminder in the next two weeks to everyone on our mailing list. If you are on our mailing list, you should have received one of these cards back in February advertising my February class.

If you are not on the list and would like to be added, please contact the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office at 910-592-7161.

Zachary Parker is a Field Crops Agent at the Sampson County Extension Office. He can be reached at 910-592-7161.