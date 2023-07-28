With a wealth of experience from his years in education, Lakewood High School Principal John Goode will be moving into the position of Sampson County Schools Career and Technical Education and Federal Programs Director.

This promotion comes as the result of a recommendation by Superintendent Jamie King, which was approved by the SCS Board of Education at their meeting earlier this week. Goode has been the principal at Lakewood High since 2016 and will remain in that role until his replacement is hired.

“We are excited to have Mr. Goode join our team in the central office and know that his experience in Sampson County Schools will serve us well,” King said in a prepared statement. Goode could not immediately be reached for comment.

Over the course of his own studies, Goode earned a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington as well as a master’s in School Administration, Curriculum, and Instruction from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Goode’s experience working in education has spanned more than 20 years, taking place in Sampson County Schools. His career as an educator in a school setting began at Midway High School in 2002 and has continued in various roles here in the county ever since.

Social studies courses were the first he taught at Midway High School when he first arrived to teach in 2002, before moving to Midway Middle School in 2007 to serve as the assistant principal. He was promoted to principal at Midway Middle School in 2011 and held that post until 2016.

While principal at Midway Middle School in 2014, Goode also found the time to begin taking on an additional role as an educator. He began working as an adjunct history professor and has spent time in that capacity at Sampson Community College, Wayne Community College, and the University of Mount Olive.

When he was once again promoted, this time to become principal of Lakewood High School in 2016, the move came on the heels of being recognized for his work at Midway Middle as a Principal of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year.

A complement to his experience in education, Goode also spent 14 years working for the National Park Service and the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources before he began his official career in education. He is also certified as a hunter education instructor and range safety officer.

Goode’s departure means Lakewood High will soon welcome a new principal, one of several schools who will have somebody new in the top post. Also taking the helm in their respective posts are Whitney Poper, who was promoted to principal at Salemburg Elementary School, and Anthony Pass, who was appointed as principal of Hobbton Middle School.