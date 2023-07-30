UTV obtained through grant aids emergency response time

The recently obtained utility terrain vehicle (UTV), purchased through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant for Sampson County emergency officials, has already made a difference.

“So we actually used it a couple of weeks ago,” Deputy Fire Marshal Joshua Deaver stated. “We had a person that was lost in the woods; it had gotten dark on them, and they weren’t sure how to get out. We knew where they were and we were able to get firefighters to them after cutting our way through the brush.”

“They were a good ways from a paved surface, and it was right after all the rain we had, so everything was was pretty wet and we couldn’t get any vehicle near them,” he added.

It was then that the newly-acquired UTV came into action and made what should’ve been a difficult mission not so strenuous.

“By the time the firefighters got to them and kind of got them out of the wooded area, both the lost person and the firefighters were pretty exhausted,” Deaver said. “We were able to utilize the UTV to make two separate trips for quicker response.”

“We got two paramedics to the patient, and they were able to kind of assess her there and bring her out of the woods back to the ambulance,” he said. “Then we brought the firefighters and deputies that helped locate her out of the woods on the second trip.”

“She was able to get treatment probably about an hour faster thanks to the UTV,” Deaver added. “Without it, it’d probably taken an hour just to get back to the ambulance on foot so this has been huge in saving us time already.”

As previous reported by The Independent, a grant Sampson County Emergency Services received back in Feburary for $27,072 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation aided in the purchase of the UTV. It was meant to give EMS the capability of responding to emergency off-road situations in Sampson County.

The purchased UTV was a John Deere Gator utility terrain vehicle with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) skid unit. The equipment enables a crew of up to five rescuers to be transported to said off-road, emergency locations to extricate patients and get them to a nearby ambulance.

It is a grant that took a couple attempts to obtain, something Deaver talked about more while sharing what made them pursue a UTV.

“We had recognized the need for some type of utility vehicle that could both carry personnel and potentially carry a patient through numerous types of incidents, be it searches for lost or missing people, or just large incidents, such as fires, things like that,” said Deaver.

“So, in some searching for funding opportunities, we come across the Firehouse Subs Foundation grant,” Deaver said. “We applied for it twice. The first time we didn’t get it, so we turned around and applied again and we were able to get funding that time.”

“It’s now paid for 100% and we’re just extremely grateful to the Firehouse Foundation for given us the grant,” he added. “We’re also thankful for our county administration for allowing us to apply for the grant. It’s a great piece of equipment that we think will be used a lot here in our county, at no cost to the taxpayer. So I think it’s a win all the way around.”

