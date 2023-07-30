A Harrells man was killed Friday night, struck by a vehicle as he walked across the road to get to his home after a work shift, according to reports from the North Carolina Highway Patrol authorities.

At 9:37 p.m. Friday, Richard Donnell Saunders, 61, of 1595 Tomahawk Highway, Harrells, was struck on N.C. 41, approximately 100 feet west of the Harrells town limits and just outside his residence.

An investigation by Trooper W.A. Davis revealed that Saunders parked his tractor-semi trailer on the north shoulder after finishing his shift and was attempting to cross the road to get to his residence when he walked into the path of a 2015 Nissan Versa. The Versa, which was traveling west on N.C. 41, was being driven by Kayci Israel Morales, 19, of Fire Tower Road, Harrells, reports state.

The Nissan struck Saunders in the westbound lane of N.C. 41. After impact, the Nissan ran off the left side of the road to the left, crossed a ditch and came to a controlled rest in the wooded area.

No charges will be filed on the driver, according to reports, which were relayed to The Sampson Independent by Sgt. D.K. Pearson.

This year has been a particularly deadly one on Sampson County roadways, with Saunders’ death being the 25th in the county through the first seven months in 2023. That total far exceeds the 20 deaths that occurred on local roadways throughout all of 2022.

