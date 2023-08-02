Uplift Project initiative steps up for youngsters

The Clinton Kiwanis Club presents a $2,000 check to the Uplift Project, specifically for the Walking in Confidence community initiative supported by many different local entities. This includes, pictured from left: Dr. Ted Thomas of the Kiwanis Club, organizers Debbie Roberts and Stephaine Graham, and Clinton Kiwanis Club President Daniel Ruggles.

The Uplift Project, a local non-profit, was recognized at the Sampson County Board of Education meeting last Monday for a community initiative called Walking in Confidence, an initiative aimed at providing shoes for the school year, specifically for students aged 6-14 who are displaced or in foster care.

The initiative was originally focused on Clinton City Schools; however, Walking in Confidence can now spread to Sampson County due to the support the program has received.

“We’re definitely happy to partner with them on this project, to be able to include Sampson County,” Stephaine Graham, advocacy director of the Uplift Project non-profit, said on adding Sampson County Schools to the project.

Walking in Confidence has been made possible and has gained this ability to extend outreach to Sampson, thanks to the community. “This has all been a community initiative, and all monies received have been from community sponsors.

“The funding has come from the likes of the Kiwanis of Clinton, First Methodist Church, Sampson Partners, and various small businesses, as well as individuals of Clinton and Sampson County,” said Graham. “I am the voice, but the community is driving this initiative.”

As advocacy director of The Uplift Project, Graham has had the assistance of Debbie Roberts, as they created this project in such a way that it doesn’t simply serve the purpose of something like a shoe drive, merely giving out shoes. Instead, Graham explained, it is a program that she said takes on a more profound meaning connecting to confidence and the way shoes and clothes intersect with self-esteem and perception by peers.

“People may think this is a shoe program, while in reality, it’s a confidence initiative. The long-term impact we hope to see includes providing increased confidence and self-worth with a new approach to helping these kids,” said Graham.

She focused on how clothing and confidence go hand in hand, as there is such a connection between making friendships and interacting with peers, and feeling confident in that space. So, shifting the focus away from clothes by providing shoes can remove some obstacles to being a part of a group or larger community, and this is largely an impetus for this initiative.

According to Graham, the idea is to break that barrier as much as possible.

“This allows kids to focus on learning and not on clothes — for those kids to be able to hold their heads up high while walking,” she said.

Part of the requirement for receiving the shoes includes a seminar in which the Clinton Police Department will discuss bullying. A nurse will be there to discuss hygiene, and Hair Masterz Barber College will provide haircuts. This is all part of the process, as the Walking in Confidence from the Uplift Project seeks to go beyond just providing shoes.

“The Uplift Project is going to take on the gaps in the community and start filling them,” Graham attested. “We’re just starting with the Walking in Confidence initiative for now.”