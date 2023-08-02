Adoption event moved to December

Last September, the Sampson County Animal Shelter held a ‘Clear the Shelter’ event, with 40 animals finding homes. The animals were adopted free on a first-come, first-served basis. The Clear the Shelter event has been ongoing since its start in 2019. The next one was postponed until this December, due to renovations at the facility.

Central heat and air has now been installed at the Sampson County Animal Shelter, with the next phase being to dismantle the cool cell system.

Renovations at the Sampson County Animal Shelter have been ongoing for the past several weeks, bringing a new HVAC system for the facility as upgrades continue at the site.

Shelter officials said last week that a "Clear the Shelter" event — hundreds of animals have been able to find new homes through the adoption events, dating back to 2019 — was being postponed due to the ongoing renovations.

For now, the Sampson County Animal Shelter has been undergoing renovations to replace its HVAC system, a multi-phase project revamp that commenced on July 10, which necessitated the postponement.

“In order to facilitate these necessary upgrades, the shelter will be undertaking the dismantling of its current heat and air system and installing a new HVAC system,” a county statement announcing the project stated. “To ensure the safety and well-being of our furry residents, the renovation process will be conducted in stages, allowing us to temporarily house our entire population on one side of the shelter.

“This approach will enable our dedicated team to carry out the renovations efficiently and minimize any disruptions to our operations.”

At the beginning of July, the county’s shelter transitioned to emergency-only services exclusively for dogs “until further notice.” Shelter officials requested that all non-emergency inquiries and requests for “dog-related matters be deferred during this period.”

However, cats are continuing to be accepted and all needs addressed throughout the renovation phase, county officials said.

Residents who have any questions, concerns or require assistance are encouraged to contact the county animal shelter directly. Staff members are available to provide support and guidance during the transitional period, officials noted.

“We understand the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with our valued community members, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this renovation process,” Animal Shelter Director Anna Ellis stated. “The County Animal Shelter remains committed to providing the highest standard of care and ensuring the well-being of every animal in our charge.”

And the shelter is continuing its tradition of adopting animals for free on a first-come, first-served basis during its Clear the Shelter events, with the next one set for Dec. 16.

The event on that day will start at 11 a.m. and extend until 3 p.m. at the shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton.

There’ll be a two animal limit per family and adopters must be 18 or older. A valid photo ID will be required. In addition, all animals will already be spayed, neutered, de-wormed and will have received rabies and other vaccinations.

For more information on Clear the Shelter, the renovations or any other shelter-related inquiries, contact tbe Sampson County Animal Shelter at 910-592-8493 or via email at [email protected].

