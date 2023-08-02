Land transfers

Baggett, Paul, Baggett, Sharon Williams to Baggett, George William

Matthis, Lakeshia, Matthis, Timothy to Miller, Dwight D.

Edwards, Patricia to Gutierrez, Berzain Velasquez, Roblero, Alfa Ester Velasquez, Velasquez, Alfa Ester Roblero, Velasquez, Berzain Gutierrez

Johnson, Connie Kay, Johnson, Danny Martin, Johnson, Donald Ray, Johnson, Lorie Ann, Johnson, Ronald Evander to Johnson, Ronald Evander

Garcia, Ruben Gustavo Velasquez, Garcia, Ruben Velasquez, aka, Velasquez, Ruben Gustavo Garcia, Velazquez, Saira Zoto, Zoto, Saira Velazquez to Velazquez, Saira Zoto, Zoto, Saira Velazquez

Cheek, Kimberly Jones, Cheek, Walter Franklin Jr. to Ramos, Francisco Javier

Reyes, Irma Leticia, Reyes, Neri Francisco to Reyes, Nery Orlando

Wiggins, Shelly A. aka Wiggins. Shelly Phillips, Wiggins, Stephen F. aka, Wiggins, Stephen Franklin Jr. to Helms, Mark

Hunter, Audrey to Hunter, Audrey, Hunter, Robert L. Jr.

McKnight, Betty, McKnight, Betty C. to Robinson, Ursula Shaqdweea

Faircloth, Bennie Rose to Sessoms, John Anthony, Sessoms, Tammy Devon

Garcia, Martin E. to Sokolovich, Denise

Sokolovich, Denise to Garcia, Martin E.

Westbrook, Ann Rascoe to Lucas, Henry Preston Jr., Vasquez, Jose

Burton, Harry, Burton, Harry James to Burton, Nicole R.

Bryant, Michael L., Bryant, Patricia to True Quality Homes Inc.

Turner, Tanya Maria to Monk, Bryan, Monk, Vanessa

Warren, Elizabeth B. to Warren, Dennis Keith, Warren, Elizabeth B.

T&T Boys Inc. to Watkins, Christopher H., Watkins, Sherry G.

Williamson, Alfonsa Hills Sr., Williamson, Geraldine D. to Diaz, Alfonso Serrano, Serrano, Alfonso Diaz

Marriage licenses

Lee Michael Campbell to Cheldi Renol Mickens

Latonya Yvette Monroe to Cornelius Junior Parker

Sara Josefina Lopez-Aguilar to Colton Earl Mejia

Renee Lee Gore to Jhonnier Camilo Salazar Parra

Lisa Michelle Hendricks to Patrick Edward Pincus

Diamond Shaleise Hardy to Horace Gerrod McClain

Emeralda Castillo Barrera to Geovani Herrera Ortega

Michelle Kristen Gainey to Gregory Matthew Schmidt