Former Sampsonian vying for ‘favorite chef’

These are just a few of the many dishes self-taught chef and baker Tiffany Taylor has cooked up. Skills and dishes that earned her a spot in the quarterfinals of ‘Favorite Chef Competition.’

Pictured is Tiffany Taylor doing what she loves most — cooking. That passion started in her youth and has blossomed into a career as a chef and a business owner. Those skills are now in competition for renowned chef Carla Hall’s ‘Favorite Chef Competition.’ With $25,000 on the line and more, she is asking for support from her former home of Sampson County to get her to the finals.

A former Sampsonian-turned-chef, Tiffany Taylor is making waves in the world of professional cooking and is on the verge of making an even bigger splash in renowned chef Carla Hall’s “Favorite Chef Competition.”

Taylor has qualified as Top 5 finalist, earning her a spot in the quarterfinals and is currently sitting in fifth place. On the line for the winner is not only a feature in cooking magazine “Taste of Home,” but also $25,000 and a chance to get hands-on cooking experience with Hall herself.

“As some of you know by now, I’m so excited to be competing in the 2023 Favorite Chef Competition,” Taylor said. “This is a National (People’s Choice) competition, and the grand prize is $25k, a two-page spread in (Taste of Home) Magazine, and a 1-1 cooking experience with renowned chef, Carla Hall!”

“Winning this competition will be a huge blessing to my business and future goals, and I would love to bring this win home for NC!”

Taylor is a native of Clinton and is a self-taught chef and baker, who is currently serving the greater Charlotte and Research Triangle Park (RTP) areas. As a chef, her earliest days of cooking began in her childhood, which formed a love that has elevated her to this moment.

“As a native of rural Eastern NC, my earliest memories of lessons in the Culinary Arts began when I was about 8 years old, under the guidance of my mother, grandmother and father,” Taylor said. “My experience in traditional Southern cuisine later evolved into a passion for fine dining following the end of my undergraduate and graduate studies at North Carolina Central University.”

”I am new to culinary entrepreneurship; my business, The Taylor’d Taste, aims to not only provide in-home dining services, but food education to those interested in improving their skills as well,” she said. “Currently, I serve individuals and families a variety of comforting healthy meals, and decadent desserts ‘Taylor’d’ (tailored) to the tastes you love the most.”

That “Taylor’d” taste has gotten her to the quarterfinals of “Favorite Chef Competition.” As for what has inspired her to continue cooking after first discovering her culinary love, she shared that on her competition profile.

“The transformative power of food inspires me to cook,” she said. “I believe food has the power to build and strengthen communities, impact health, and create memories we’ll never forget. I aspire to create a platform that transforms peoples’ relationship with cooking, prioritizes health and well-being, and creates opportunities for individuals to express their true selves, their love of food, and their love for others.”

“For me, cooking is where I find my confidence and my calm,” she said, on her profile, from www.takeachef.com. “It challenges me to grow and cherish the act of serving myself and others.”

She’d also share the insight into what has become her favorite dish to make since she’s started her cooking journey.

“My all-time favorite dish to make would be my highly requested fried chicken deviled eggs with smoked bleu-ranch dressing,” Taylor said.

”I start with a Southern classic deviled egg as the base, then top each portion with a crispy morsel of buttermilk fried chicken,” she added. “Each bite is then drizzled with my signature honey-butter hot sauce and a cool, tangy dollop of smoked bleu-ranch dressing. It’s the party food of your Southern-fried dreams!”

Simply being a competitor on the “Favorite Chef Competition” isn’t the end of Taylor’s aspirations either. With $25,000 up for grabs, she’d also share what her future plans are if she wins.

“The $25,000 prize would provide an amazing, much-needed opportunity to expand my food business,” she said. “That’s including, but not limited to, the purchase of professional branding and marketing services, website re-design, and rental of commercial kitchen and food storage space.”

“Prize winnings will also support the purchase of upgraded home kitchen supplies/equipment for food testing, and supplies needed for the packing and transporting of goods for sale (i.e. boxes, labels, bags, coolers, carts, etc.),” she added.

That said, Taylor’s journey in the “Favorite Chef Competition” is far from over and she’s asking for all the support she can get to help her reach the finals.

“It feels so surreal to have made it this far, but so many people have been voting for me and spreading the word and I need your help,” she said. “Please share this with your colleagues, family and friends and encourage them to vote!”

Voting for semi-finalist ends on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. PDT. To vote for Taylor visit her “Favorite Chef Competition” profile page at www. favchef.com/2023/tiffany-taylor.

“All donations benefit the James Beard Foundation, and I get the equivalent number of votes, you can also vote for free everyday,” Taylor said. “You will be asked to enter your debit/credit card info to vote 2x — this is for security purposes only; you do not have to pay to vote unless making a donation/champion vote.”

“Help me spread the word so I can make it to the finals!”

