From June 1 to Nov. 30, it is important to be prepared for hurricane season. In many parts of the United States, including North Carolina, the population may be heavily affected by strong winds and hazards that may come with them. It is especially important to prepare and organize your kitchen for this time of year as food and water are necessary items you need to have on hand in case of an emergency.

Looking for the right information can be overwhelming, but following some of these tips can prove beneficial this summer and fall. Make sure that your household is prepared for this event by:

• Creating an evacuation plan

• Assembling disaster supplies such as food, water, cash, and batteries.

• Getting an insurance checkup

• Relying on accurate forecasts such as from the National Hurricane Center

• Determining shelter options in your house

As for food, allow yourself time to review the following instructions to have an action plan in place. You may want to write these down and post on the side of your refrigerator. To prepare for a power outage:

• Use appliance thermometers to determine whether food is safe during a power outage

— Refrigerator temperature should be 40° F or lower

— Freezer temperature should be 0° F or lower

• Freeze refrigerated items (poultry, fresh meat, and leftovers)

• Make ice cubes, freeze gel packs in advance, and if possible, buy a cooler

• Buy non-perishable items that you can have access to for long periods of time

• Discard perishable food (eggs, milk, soft cheeses, meat, etc.)

• If you are in doubt, throw it out! Avoid consuming questionable food.

We hope these strategies help you to make the most of your food dollar.

For questions about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or to receive SNAP Application Assistance contact the More In My Basket staff: Visit: morefood.org. English Toll Free: 1-855-240-1451 and Spanish Toll Free: 1-888-382-7105.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.