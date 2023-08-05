Three new assistant

principals announced

By Jack Tunnell

During a closed session of a specially-called board meeting of the Sampson County Board of Education to approve personnel lists, which took place over the phone, it was decided that several educators in the Sampson County Schools will be assigned new assistant principals roles for the upcoming school year.

Tiffany Holland, Denise Lewis, and Brandie Daniels will all be taking assistant principal posts at new schools.

Having most recently served as assistant principal of Salemburg Elementary School, Holland will now be taking the reins as assistant principal at Union Intermediate School this year. Her 22-year career as an educator has exclusively taken place in the Sampson County Schools system, during which she has served in various roles.

Holland’s experience includes 13 years as a teacher at Midway Middle School, followed by two years at Sampson Early College High School. Then, over the course of three years, she had stints as assistant principal at both Hobbton and Midway elementary schools before her time at Salemburg Elementary School and now Union Intermediate School.

Lewis, having served as a K-12 digital program specialist of the central office administration most recently, is being promoted as she moves from the central office to become the new assistant principal at Salemburg Elementary School. She has over 29 years of experience in education, 22 of which have been in classroom teaching.

Lewis has spent time as a fourth-grade teacher at Midway Elementary School and then Charles E. Perry Elementary School, as well as 17 years spent teaching at Salemburg Elementary School previously, returning to the school as the assistant principal this time.

Daniels’ new position is another development in the assistant principal leadership changes of Sampson County Schools. She will be moving into the role of assistant principal at Roseboro Elementary School. Daniels began her career in education as a first-grade teacher at Hargrove Elementary School in 2013.

After serving as a residency administrator at Midway Middle School, Daniels most recently served as an intern assistant principal at Union Elementary School last year, before now taking her post as assistant principal at Roseboro Elementary.

Per a Sampson County Schools press release, Superintendent Dr. Jamie King stated: “We are honored that these ladies have chosen to dedicate their entire educational careers to Sampson County Schools and know they will continue to do great things in their respective schools.”