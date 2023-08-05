Community gathers for largest ‘Night Out’ to date

The relaxed environment fostered the kind of situation that allowed for conversation and the development of a better understanding and rapport with those who serve the public.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling with City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton, whose District 3 hosted the annual National Night Out this week.

The relaxed environment fostered the kind of situation that allowed for conversation and the development of a better understanding and rapport with those who serve the public.

The turnout for the event showcased the sense of community in Clinton and Sampson County.

Willie Dixon was happy to keep the food flowing as he tended to the grill to keep the whole park nice and full.

The relaxed environment fostered the kind of situation that allowed for conversation and the development of a better understanding and rapport with those who serve the public.

The relaxed environment fostered the kind of situation that allowed for conversation and the development of a better understanding and rapport with those who serve the public.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]

There was an enormous crowd in attendance for the National Night Out event at Newkirk Park as the Clinton and Sampson County community gathered for food and fellowship with friends, family, and public safety officers alike.

By all accounts from the public and community leaders, the event was a massive success in terms of turnout and the general mood of the event.

“This is what it’s all about,” Assistant Police Chief Adrian Mathews attested. “Really, this couldn’t be a better turnout and shows a lot about our community’s commitment to coming together.”

“I serve on the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee,” Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton added, “and this is by far the largest of the gatherings we’ve had for this event.”

Nettie Pernell, president of the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee, played a large role in the inception of the event, launched in 2017. She continues to be one of the program’s most prominent advocates and a major part of the yearly planning and execution of the National Night Out in Clinton.

To Pernell, the “Night Out” has had myriad positive effects, one of which has to do with Newkirk Park itself.

“The park at one time had such a bad reputation, and there was a desire to not only improve the park, but to make it the premier park of Clinton,” Pernell said.

Seeing the National Night Out expand, Pernell saw some of those other potential positives, as she is a staunch believer in the idea that “we are better together.” As she watched the program grow, the thought of having the event and hosting it in Newkirk Park was a tremendous opportunity for the community.

“It seemed to evolve from the idea of a neighborhood watch, but the program was focused on building a rapport with all the departments that keep us safe. It was a chance to replace fear with understanding. After all, they are truly a part of us,” she said.

The list of organizations supporting the event is vast, whether offering that support financially, or providing food and entertainment, setting up booths to inform and support the community, or by simply being a part of the event.

Someone like Willie Dixon is a great example, as he spent most of his evening at the grill.

“I just enjoy cooking; I do it every year for Lisbon Street Church,” he said.

Many churches from all denominations come together to donate, as do businesses and restaurants throughout the county.

In the same vein, the number of departments, agencies, and community resources and support organizations go beyond just the Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. “There are a lot more people and organizations here than my first time at the event,” said Clinton Police Officer Antwan Weathersby of his second year attending the event.

According to Pernell, this allows the event to follow what she deemed the four F’s: free, food, fun, and fellowship.

“The idea is that with everything free, all the people have to worry about is having a fun time getting to know their community on a deeper level,” she said.