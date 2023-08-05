These are some of the many faces that help make Backpack Buddies a success every year. They, however, are reaching a hand out for support this time as reserve funds for the program have declined.

By Michael B. Hardison

[email protected]

As the 2023-24 school year gets closer, the Backpack Buddies program, meant to help feed in need students facing food disparities, is gearing up to begin. This year, the program is in extra need of some aid and members are looking to the community for support.

First Methodist Church housed the program before it moved to its currently location at Sunset Avenue. A fund for the program has been in place for many years which helps cover cost needs for it to function. While that’s been the case, cost for food has risen and that fund is currently running low, prompting members to reaching out for that aid.

“I ordered about ($4,000) or $5,000 worth of food this morning,” Jeff Swartz said. “I do spend a lot of money but we’re going to need it when we start packing in about 10 days. We’ve had an overnight reserve fund so we haven’t really needed help with Backpack Buddies in the past, thanks to that.”

“We haven’t really done anything about trying to rebuild that fund and the fund, it’s becoming low,” he added. “So now, we’re just kind of doing an appeal to the community to see if that can help us with that as kids get ready to head back to school.”

As for how to donate, Dr. Mac Herring shared these details: “For those that want to donate financially they can send it to First Methodist Church, earmarked for Backpack Buddies.”

“We have had fundraisers in the past, but we haven’t had to do that for a long time,” Herring said. “Instead of that, we’re just letting the community know that we’re needing funds again, which’ll help bring some of those in. It’s just something we need to make people aware of. I think the support’s always been there … and has grown a lot as well — the community just needs to know it’s time.”

That said, monetary needs aren’t the only ones, as supplies can be donated directly as well (see related box for supply list). Donated supplies can be brought to First Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton.

Backpack Buddies has been active for many years in Sampson County and has continued to grow since its inception. While many are aware of that fact, the history of its origin is less known. The program was started here by Jean Kunzman, who had nothing more than a desire to help feed youth in need.

Her sister Ann Herring has been involved in Backpack Buddies since the beginning and shared more on how it all began.

“She wanted something to do that would help people and children because she loves children — that’s where it came from,” Herring said. “Part of it was probably inspired by my dad, who was the school superintendent, AARP president, all kinds of things, but he has always served and given back.”

”That was just his life; he liked to help people and so it went to my sister — she likes to help people — and so this was what she came up with.”

Kunzman was made aware of the Backpack Buddies program and knew she wanted to bring it to Sampson County.

“She had been watching WRAL and they were doing this affair,” Herring said. “She worked really hard at it but we had a hard time raising money in the beginning. She went before a lot of organizations and finally, we had the Rotary Club, Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club to help us and that has made a very big difference.”

“Plus, we had lots of support from the community churches, and without their help, and all the people and community, there is no way this program would work,” she said. “It almost fell apart one year — we were doing way too many bags. We’re doing like 400 a week and our money gave out towards the end. So we put an appeal out to everyone to raise money, we did, and it hadn’t been in trouble since.”

“We’re just hoping to continue it and I think it took a while for our community to understand what the program was,” she added. “They finally realized what an asset it was to the children who needed food and our county is very needing of food for children — so that’s where this came from.”

According to Swartz, while that 400-a-week number has gone down drastically, they’re still serving a large number of in-need students yearly. In that number he said they were feeding about 275 students a week just in 2022 alone. Aid would ensure the program is able to continue to feed students through Backpack Buddies with school starting up in little over a week.

“We’re thankful for our community partners that come alongside us and help, the volunteers that are faithful and the civic organizations that come,” First Methodist Rev. Matt Seals said. “I mean, with just the Rotary, they come on fifth Mondays and pack hundreds of bags, both Rotary Clubs. So again, we’re thankful for our community partners, both organizations and individuals and the support of this community for the program.”

“It’s with that support that we will continue to help kids every weekend have food in their home so that they don’t go hungry.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.