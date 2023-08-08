‘50 Works for 50 Years’ reception set for Aug. 17

By Michael B. Hardison

To celebrate 50 years of art in Sampson County, the Sampson Arts Council will be putting on events to commemorate the occasion and it kicks off later this month.

“This historic year is a time to reflect on a golden legacy of achievement, and the tremendous growth the Sampson Arts Council has witnessed over the years,” Sampson Arts Council Director Kara Donatelli said. “It is also a time to celebrate all those who helped to facilitate our growth; current and previous board members, directors, members, artists, art instructors, volunteers and the citizens of Sampson County.”

The Sampson Arts Council will begin its celebration of 50 years of supporting excellence in the arts on Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. There will be 14 visual artists who’ll display 50 works to commemorate 50 years.

Featured artists include Peter Butler, Grace Ho, Keith Carter, Beth Hill, Josiah King, Paula Fitzpatrick, Robert Hall, Silas Bradley, Margaret Malpass, Amelia Surratt, Rev. Bobby L. Simmons, Sr., Heather Williams, Michael Ray and Megan Whichello. The public is encouraged to come and meet the artists, purchase a unique piece of art, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and listen to live music.

Following this event, the annual Sampson Arts Council membership drive will also take place at the Victor R. Small House on Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Activities will include live bluegrass music, art displays, food for purchase from local food trucks and art activities for children.

Membership is open to any individual, organization, corporation or agency. Following the membership drive, future fundraising activities such as “Golf Fore the Arts” Golf Tournament at Coharie Country Club is on Oct. 6, “Boogie for the Arts” New Year’s Eve party is Dec. 31, “Breakfast for the Arts” brings in 2024 on February and “Sampson County’s Got Talent” talent show will be in April 2024.

The illustrious history of the Sampson Arts Council, Inc. has spanned these 50 years.

A nonprofit corporation chartered in 1973, the Arts Council has as its mission to enrich the cultural lives of people in Sampson County by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. Annually, the Arts Council promotes and encourages educational activities through providing adult and children’s art and pottery classes, and partners with the County of Sampson and the City of Clinton to present the Alive After Five Concert Series. They partner with Sampson County and Clinton City Schools for the “Artists in Schools” program to enrich the lives of students by providing school performances, hands-on workshops, and residencies by professional artists.

In addition, the Arts Council sponsors gallery shows for local artists and partners with the Sampson Community Theatre to award the Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship to a student from Sampson County planning to pursue an education in the arts. The Sampson Arts Council is a designated county partner of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Grant Program. Through this partnership, they issue grants to organizations and artists in Sampson County.

The Sampson Arts Council is housed in the historic Victor R. Small House, located at 709 College St. in Clinton. Dr. Small, or “Doc” as he was known, was a local physician who made house calls and had great compassion for the poor. Dr. Small was very concerned about the decline of interest in the fine arts, and upon his death, left his College Street home and property, as well as other memorabilia, to Sampson County to be used for the purpose of promoting and furthering an interest in music, literature and the fine arts in general.

In 2006, the home was deeded to the Sampson Arts Council.

More information about Dr. Small and his contributions can be found by visiting the Victor R. Small House Gallery, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by calling 910-596-2533 for an appointment. Information about upcoming art activities and events can be found on the Sampson Arts Council’s website www.sampsonarts.net

“We welcome you to join us in Celebrating 50 years of creativity, commitment, and community on Aug. 17 … at the Victor R. Small House, for the ‘50 Works for 50 Years’ Artist Reception,” Donatelli said. “This anniversary event will honor the past, celebrate the present, and envision the future of the arts in Sampson County.”

