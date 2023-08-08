A Newton Grove man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection in the northern end of Sampson County, a fatal wreck that remains under investigation by North Carolina Highway Patrol authorities. It is another deadly incident for Sampson, which is seeing an average of one person killed every week in 2023.

The deadly wreck occurred at the intersection of Church Road and Warren Mill Road. Eddie Swindell, 75, of Newton Grove died as a result of the collision, according to initial reports from Patrol Sgt. D.K. Pearson, who released details on the wreck.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle driven by Amanda Hill, 26, of the Godwin area, was traveling east on Warren Mill Road. A second vehicle, driven by Swindell, of the Newton Grove area, was traveling south on Rawhide Road.

According to reports, Hill’s vehicle “failed to yield the right of way while crossing the road and pulled into the path” of Swindell’s vehicle. After impact, Swindell’s vehicle overturned and ran off the road to the left, coming to rest in a yard. Hill’s vchicle ran off the road straight ahead and came to final rest in a yard.

Monday’s deadly wreck was yet another on roadway in Sampson C0unty, which has seen an average of one a week

This year has been a particularly deadly one on Sampson County roadways, with Swindell’s death being the 26th in the county little more than seven months through 2023. That total far exceeds the 20 deaths that occurred on local roadways throughout all of 2022.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.