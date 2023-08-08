Jordan Pearsall gets keys from father, Eugene

Jordan Pearsall is now in the driver’s seat of the trucking business that his father, Eugene, started.

Eugene Pearsall is quite pleased with the success his son Jordan has already had in his time steering the family business of Eugene’s Trucking Inc. Pictured are Jordan, left, and Eugene Pearsall.

By Jack Tunnell

[email protected]

When Eugene Pearsall started his trucking business with one big rig in 1993, it wasn’t an easy path growing the Sampson County staple his company has become. Over the last two years, though, his son Jordan Pearsall has taken the wheel and hit the gas even harder as he has transitioned into the role of running the show and growing the fleet of trucks.

Voted the Best of the Best trucking service for 2023, Eugene’s Trucking Inc. continues to thrive with its fleet of trucks hauling poultry and produce all the way up and down the East Coast.

“We want to say thanks to the community for supporting us,” Eugene Pearsall said in response to the recognition. He added, “Thanks to Jordan for really making it happen,” referring to his son.

“I just really want to make him shine. I’ve already done it all, trust me,” Eugene said.

This is no embellishment from Eugene when he says that he’s “already done it all,” as his involvement in Sampson County has been substantial for years — whether it be the number of people he employs, his donations to schools, foundations, and more, as well as his time and effort in leadership at multiple levels.

“I’ve tried to do everything I can for Sampson County because of how much I appreciate all they’ve done for me,” Eugene said.

Eugene Pearsall was much more focused on emphasizing his son’s role in ensuring the family business’s continued success, though.

“I want the people of Sampson County to recognize my son and all he’s done. He’s coming up in a big way, and he sure isn’t going backward. Even through the pandemic, he’s made it happen.”

Jordan Pearsall graduated from Hobbton High School only two years ago, but in two years at the wheel, he’s close to doubling his dad’s fleet at Eugene’s Trucking.

“It was a bit troubling for him in high school, but when he got out of school, he just flipped a switch,” Eugene said.

So, even though he’s somewhat new to the position and the responsibilities that come with it, Jordan Pearsall has taken the number of trucks from roughly 15 to 25 and still growing.

Jordan Pearsall isn’t operating on completely uncharted highways.

As his father said: “He knows what to do. He’s been out there in the yard washing tires since he was four years old.”

Even so, the opportunity isn’t one Jordan Pearsall takes for granted.

“He gave me the chance to do this, and I’m giving him all the best of what I can do,” said Jordan. “My dad is a hard, hard worker, and I want to replicate that,” he said.

“We put him to work, and the more he did and the better he got, the more we let him do. He started changing tires when he was in about the 7th grade,” Eugene stated.

Jordan Pearsall admitted, “I may have started off washing tires and changing tires in middle school.” However, he continued, “I started driving at an early age. I got my trucking permit at 18, and then I got my full license at 19. You have to be 18 to get the permit, and then I also really started learning the mechanics, as well.”

“I can walk around this truck, look at it, and I don’t really even have to get up under it, and I can tell you if something’s wrong,” Jordan explained.

Now the owner and operator of Eugene’s Trucking Inc., Jordan Pearsall said, “I’m proud of what I’ve done so far. It may have come from my dad, but I’ve been a part of it my whole life, and I’m out here all day, every day, doing everything I can to respect and grow what he’s built here.”