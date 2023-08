The newly-installed 2023-2024 officers of the Clinton Garden Club has been busy planning for this year’s programs and activities. They are pictured here at their installation. Pictured, from left, are: Brenda Edwards, president; Pam High, 1st vice president; Phyllis McKee, 2nd vice president; Jo Hall, recording secretary; Judy Cumbo, corresponding secretary; Bettie Williams, treasurer; Lila Maxwell, Parliamentarian; Judy Griffin, historian; and Beth Stewart and Gail McClanahan, members-at-large.