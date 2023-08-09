The Clinton Lions Club recently awarded two scholarships. The Street Richardson Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Avery Evans, a graduate of Clinton High School. She is the daughter of Asa and Letitia Evans. Avery will be attending North Carolina A&T University, where she plans to major in political science. The Roland Heath Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Brianna Serrano, a graduate of Union High School. She is the daughter of Hilda and Marcelino Serrano. Brianna will be attending Austin College, located in Sherman, Texas, where she plans to major in kinesiology. Photo, from left, are: Lee West, club president; Pam McGuirt, scholarship committee chairman; and recipients Avery Evans and Brianna Serrano.