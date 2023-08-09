Sampson County Tourism implements Visit Widget

In an article from The Sampson Independent on July 25, regarding the Visit Widget Implementation for Sampson County Tourism, some information reported was incorrectly.

It was stated that the widget implementation was a part of the Visit NC Farm App, which was not true. An accurate update was given by Executive Director, Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelia Barefoot, clarifying the issue.

“Visit NC Farm app has nothing to do with the widget implementation,” Barefoot said. “Visit Widget is a tool that you can download on your iPhone, Android or you can download it from our website (visitsampsonnc.com) to plan a visit to Sampson County. This was implemented, done by Sampson County Tourism. Sampson County Tourism does support Visit NC Farm App, but they are totally separate, and Visit NC Farm App was not part of this implementation.”

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Sampson County Tourism) has implemented Visit Widget. Visit Widget is an advanced, cross-device application that creates an engaging and intuitive way for visitors to research, plan and experience their visit to Sampson County.

The Sampson County app is designed to help interested parties plan the perfect vacation, trip or weekend getaway in Sampson County. Plans that include:

• Discover activities and attractions that match your interests

• View upcoming events near you

• Add events and places to your custom trip

• Share events, places and your itinerary with friends and family

“Planning the perfect day in Sampson County just got much easier,” a Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau press release statement said. “We’re excited to unveil the Visit Sampson County Widget on our website with integrated mobile apps, an interactive way to map out everything you don’t want to miss in Sampson County. Designed with our partners at Visit Widget, this tool provides a new way to explore what the Region has to offer, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, barn quilt tours and more. View it all at once or search by categories.”

“See an event you don’t want to miss? Click “Join” and the event will be added to your plan, or that Restaurant or place to shop that everyone keeps telling you about? Click “Add to Plan” and you won’t forget to try it.”

Now that planning is digital, with this planner, the Visit Sampson County team is aiming to help organize and maximize visitors time. This extends to Sampson County residents as well as they can download the app for iPhone or Android and take their plans with them. Even if you to invite friends, the plans can be shared with them directly or via social media, email or SMS.

“We have added all the Sampson County Barn Quilt trails too, so you will find it much easier to see all the beautiful quilts on display in our county,” the press release stated. “We have 25 tours already set up, and its very easy to navigate, or you can simply set up your own plan.”