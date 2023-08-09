Each year in the month of October, awareness of pregnancy and infant loss is important in bringing information to those who are or who have had to endure this type of loss. Whether currently pregnant or seeking a pregnancy, all patients should be given educational resources on what to expect during their pregnancy journey and what their high-risk factors are. Though not all things can be avoided in the prevention of a loss of pregnancy, we at the Sampson County Health Department strive to do our best in providing adequate prenatal care and to promote better patient outcomes.

One diagnosis that is seeming to rise amongst maternal patients is that of being advanced maternal age. According to ACOG (American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology), an advanced maternal age pregnancy is when a woman who is pregnant is 35 years old or older. Risk factors associated with a pregnancy of an advanced maternal age mother includes risk of chromosomal abnormalities (example being downs syndrome), miscarriage (loss of pregnancy), gestational diabetes (a form of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy), preterm labor (going into labor and delivering a live infant prior to 37 weeks of pregnancy), still birth (delivering a baby who has passed away in the womb), pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure in a pregnancy with other factors), or delivery by cesarean section. Adverse outcomes for the fetus could include small for gestational age after birth, low APGAR scores, autism spectrum disorder, or admission to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Granted these are not always the case, they are highly likely when giving birth at the age of 35 years and older.

At the Sampson County Health Department, we have wonderful staff who work together in ensuring that your pregnancy has a good outcome. Patients who are pregnant and as well as those who are categorized as high-risk maternal health patients, can be seen by our female nursing practitioner, and will also be seen by our doctor who does weekly clinic visits. As of January 2023, I am now the new Maternal Health Coordinator who continues to work and collaborate with our community resources to include Sampson Regional Medical Center and the Outpatient Diagnostic Center. The wonderful obstetrics unit nursing staff as well as the providers ensure that both mother and baby are well cared for during their stay. Sampson County Health Department also utilizes our resources with Maternal Fetal Medicine providers and OB-GYN offices in Fayetteville and Wilmington to name a few. With referrals to these establishments for more ultrasound resources, we are going above and beyond in making sure your pregnancy has the best possible outcome for you and your growing baby.

After delivery, the Sampson County Health Department continues to provide care to our postpartum community to include follow up to make sure you are healing well post-delivery. We have many birth control options to choose from to meet your needs to reduce unwanted pregnancies that could lead to maternal complications or death of an infant. We offer many options from family planning, maternal health care, reproductive health, and immunizations. All patients are welcome at the Sampson County Health Department to receive these wonderful services. It is our goal and passion to give you the best care possible while promoting a healthy and safe pregnancy through our Maternal Health Program.

If you would like more information about our Health Department or the Maternal Health Program, please feel free to reach out to us by calling 910-592-1131. The Maternal Health Coordinators extension is 4212 or, if you would like to schedule an appointment, dial extension 4001 where our staff is ready and awaiting your call to promote better health and wellness for all.

Rebecca Buchanan, RN BSN, is the Maternal Health coordinator with the Sampson County Health Department.