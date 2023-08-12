SCC employees celebrating 20 years, from left, are: Kelly Jackson, Marleen Powell, (SCC President Dr. Bill Starling) and Frankie Sutter. Karen Sadvary and Bill Kemmer are not pictured.

SCC employees marking 15 years, posing with SCC President Dr. Bill Starling are Britt Honeycutt, far left, and Bart Rice, far right.

SCC employees marking 10 years, from left, include: Holly Brewington, Laura Carraway, Carol Chambers and Kristina Cashwell. Pictured with them is SCC President Dr. Bill Starling.

SCC employees marking five years, from left, include: Sarah Burgin, (SCC President Dr. Bill Starling), Yire Hernandez, Leanne Jones, Dale Godbold, Jake Miller and Stephanie Springs. Kevin Randolph is not pictured.

Celebrating 30-plus years of service are Dr. Bill Starling and Angie Warner. Edith Rogers, also a 30-plus year employee, is not pictured.

On Monday, Sampson Community College (SCC) recognized the dedicated faculty and staff members who have faithfully served the College in five-year increments up to 30+ years. As part of SCC’s Service Award Policy, effective since August 2022, the SCC Board of Trustees awarded the employees gift certificates to the SCC Bookstore to celebrate their milestones.

“While SCC formally recognizes years of service at the beginning of each fall semester, it is my hope that employees feel valued year-round for their dedication and commitment to SCC and its students,” voiced Frankie Sutter, director of Personnel. “Retention of faculty and staff is something that I am very proud of.”

She continued, “I had an employee stop by my office recently just to say how much they love working at SCC. The key to success is everyone working collaboratively with a positive attitude. So, to those reaching significant milestones this year, congratulations on a job well done! And to those who just began their career at SCC, we are glad to have you on our team and we look forward to you reaching these same milestones.”

• The employees recognized for 5 years of service are: Sarah Burgin, Dale Godbold, Yire Hernandez, Leanne Jones, Jake Miller, Kevin Randolph, and Stephanie Springs.

• The employees recognized for 10 years of service are: Holly Brewington, Laura Carraway, Kristina Cashwell, and Carol Chambers.

• The employees recognized for 15 years of service are: Britt Honeycutt and Bart Rice.

• The employees recognized for 20 years of service are: Kelly Jackson, Marleen Powell, Karen Sadvary, Bill Kemmer, and Frankie Sutter.

• The employee recognized for 25 years of service is: Kenny Lynch.

• The employees recognized for 30-plus years of service are: Edith Rogers, Bill Starling, and Angie Warner.

One of the three employees recognized for 30-plus years of service to the College, Angie Warner, Planning & Research Coordinator at SCC, reflected, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Sampson Community College. It is rewarding to know that I have played a role in providing educational opportunities for our community.”