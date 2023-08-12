Annual police event offers opportunities for fun, growth

The campers and their police fishing buddies took full advantage of the few opportunities to get a fish on the line.

Pictured, from left, are: Lieutenant Robbie King, Administrative Specialist Belinda Parker, and Lieutenant Stokes McKoyw, who all played a large role in putting the camp together.

The Clinton Police Department’s annual Summer Police Camp has been going on each summer since 2016 and this year, it was a full state of activities that took children to the movies, fishing, bowling, and taught them life lessons. Those who participated include some underprivileged and those who might not have the opportunity to enjoy some of those excursions otherwise.

Each day, the activities were followed by presentations, aimed at informing and reinforcing an understanding of the dangers associated with drugs, alcohol, and situations dealing with school.

Another focus of the annual camp is allowing the campers to get to know each other and build relationships as good practice for going about this process in day-to-day life.

Wednesday was fishing day for the campers, and it proved to be quite a popular outing. They headed down to the banks of the South River Bridge area with fishing poles and varying levels of experience. Some of the youngsters were excited to learn how to put a hook on a fishing line for the first time, and some were excited to improve their skills.

There weren’t many fish to be caught, but the children didn’t let that ruin their outing. There were a few bites though, and all the campers celebrated together when someone did manage to catch one. This also provided time for the campers to get to know their police officer fishing buddies.

The Police Department hopes to keep increasing the size of the camp. Belinda Parker, administrative specialist with the department and major planner of the camp activities attests to the fact that it keeps growing.

“Every year, it gets bigger and bigger thanks to the number of sponsors and the amount sponsors donate to the Police Club,” she said.

Chief Anthony Davis even talked about wanting to double the program in size next year, and stressed his pride in the camp and the officers for being active in the community like they are with the department’s annual initiative.

“It’s these guys that make it possible for our department to actually do things and walk the walk instead of talking the talk, but it’s all for these kids at the end of the day,” Davis said, proud of the camp and of the officers who put their time into making it a reality.

The Police Club is made up of current and former law enforcement officers, a separate entity from The Clinton Police Department, and the club sponsors the camp with donations from a plethora of local organizations, businesses, and even individuals donating to provide these experiences for the kids.