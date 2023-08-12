CCS Superintendent honored, praised for Southeast accolade

This was the moment when the Dr. Wesley Johnson took to the mic for his speech. In it were nothing but humbling words for the people around him that made this possible.

Dr. Wesley Johnson stood proudly for this shot with his Board of Education members after the reception.

Sampson County Commissioner Rev. Thaddeus Godwin was all smiles when he took his turn to speak on Dr. Wesley Johnson’s accomplishment.

This portrayed from the board was gifted to the guest of honor as part of the celebration.

L.C. Kerr Principal Greg Dirks was one of many that happily stepped to the podium to sing praises about Dr. Wesley Johnson.

Rev. David Marible, instructional assistant at Butler Ave, provided entertainment. During the event he sung a dedicated rendition of ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ to Dr. Wesley Johnson.

Pictured is Sampson Middle CTE head Natasha Faircloth, left, mingling with Dr. Wesley Johnson prior to the reception. She was one of many that came to honor Johnson’s achievement.

This was the framed article dedicated to Dr. Wesley Johnson when he was named 2023-24 Southeast Education Alliance, Superintendent of the Year.

Board of Education member Carol Worley, left, shared this heartfelt moment during this reception after she presented one of gifts Dr. Wesley Johnson received that day — one that honored him for being named the 2023-24 Southeast Education Alliance, Superintendent of the Year.

It was a celebratory afternoon at Clinton High Wednesday as the community, loved ones and staff across the county gather there to honor Dr. Wesley Scott Johnson for being named 2023-24 Southeast Education Alliance (SEA) Superintendent of the Year.

“It’s been a true honor and privilege to get to know him,” Board Vice Chairperson Clark Hales said during the welcome. “Once you’re around him just a few minutes, you realize his passion for students, staff as well and this district. He bleeds black and gold and it shows every day in what he does for the students, staff and the community. So we’re very, very proud of him and we’re tickled to death to be here to honor him.”

From Board of Education members, Clinton City staff, key officials and friends, those were shared sentiments each of them had during this moment. Many spoke of Johnson’s character as one after another stepped to the podium to congratulate him on his achievement.

The honor, bestowed on him by his peers, represents 15 school districts in Southeastern North Carolina.

Board Chairperson Dr. Linda Brunson spoke on his exceptional leadership skills, especially during COVID. Superintendent Cabinet member John Lowe touched on his dedication and passion of public school education and its value. L.C. Kerr Principal Greg Dirks touted his love for family and his commitment to the community and the school system.

The admiration continued as Sampson County Commissioner Rev. Thaddeus Godwin attested to Johnson devotion to his faith. Clinton City Manager James Duncan, who was representing the City of Clinton and Mayor Lew Starling, gave thanks for Johnson and his unwavering willingness to give himself to help all those he can.

His work, which gained him this prestige, was even recognized by the U.S. Senate as North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis wrote a personal letter to Johnson thanking him for his service to education in the state and congratulated him earning the SEA award.

Many more spoke on Johnson and their shared collection of thoughts was summed up eloquently by board member Carol Worley.

“I’ve been on this board the longest out of everybody and in that time I’ve been through four different superintendents,” she said. “So what I can say for sure about Dr. Johnson is that in my 13 years on the board there has been none like him.”

“The spirit that you bring and just the person that you are when you come into the room with that smile, it’s infectious,” Worley said. “You have this unifying warmth that keeps us all together and I appreciate you for the man your are.”

“We all appreciate the work that you do in the district but the person that you are exceeds the work that you do.”

Following the remarks Johnson was presented with a few gifts and the ones not in envelopes were heartwarming. The first being the framed article written on Johnson when we was named 2034-24 SEA Superintendent of the Year. The other a dedicated portrayed from the board of Johnson, his loving wife Kimberly along with him and the board members.

On it read, ‘Congratulations Dr. Johnson! Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Scott Johnson garners top honor as the 2023-24 Southeast North Carolina Education Alliance Superintendent of the Year.’

It was capped off with a quote from Johnson himself in which he said, “I am humble and honored to receive this award on behalf of Dark Horse Nation and I look forward to representing Clinton City Schools and the Southeast Region of North Carolina.”

His final gift came in the form a special selection by Rev. David Marible, instructional assistant at Butler Ave, who sung a moving renditions of ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’, which was dedicated to Johnson.

After all the praise, honors and presents were bestowed on him it was then the man of the hour time to speak. His words, humbling, just as all had come to know and expect from him.

“I thank all of our distinguished guests and everyone that showed up to celebrate this award, I’m honored,” he began. “I don’t have a lot to say, but I’ll come up with something.”

“When I think about the award, I have to say I’m really gifted to have a lot of people that are a part of my team,” Johnson said. “I had a conversation with one of my faculty members today and I said to that individual, ‘I’m the head coach but the head coach is only as good as the players on his team.’”

“I am gifted to be a part of a winning system and I’m gifted to have the opportunity to serve here as the superintendent,” he said. “To have these great and wonderful people that have been a part of Clinton, some much longer than me, who have dedicated their lives to serving Clinton City Schools makes this mean so much more.”

While true, Johnson is no stranger to this county. A Sampson native, he graduated from Campbell University where he earned a B.S. in physical education, Ma. Ed in physical education, and a Master’s degree in school administration. He also received his doctorate degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University.

Beginning his educational path as a math teacher at Union High, he also coached multiple sports throughout his 24-year career, one that had him serve not only as a teacher and coach, but assistant principal, principal, director and assistant superintendent.

That path eventually led him to Clinton City Schools, where he became the superintendent in 2018. He’s remained there ever since and, in his own words, noted that it’s where he plans to stay for many more years to come.

“When you’ve had the opportunity to watch your children play and be a part of Dark Horse Nation, you quickly become a big part of that as well,” he said in his closing remarks. “Having this opportunity now almost in my sixth year here in the district, this is a part of my heritage as far as who I am.”

”I’ve got a senior this year, a sophomore and a fourth grader that have known nothing but Dark Horse Nation so it’s going to always be a part of me,” he continued, “but this award is so much more than Wesley Johnson.”

His final words were a ‘thank you’ to the entire CCS system which embodies the theme for the upcoming school year, “One Body, One Dark Horse”.

“This award goes for every bus driver, child nutrition worker, custodian, teacher, principal, every IA, all the cabinet,” Johnson stated. “If it weren’t for all of those individuals working in the different minutiaes of the job, then I wouldn’t be able to stand in front of you today.”

‘We are gifted with many moving parts and I think that’s kind of where my thoughts are when I think about One Dark Horse,” Johnson continued. “You can go into the Bible, and we talked about my faith today, when you talk about one body, we all have uniquely designed strengths and weaknesses. We all have different talents and things that we can do and accomplish. If we put those things collectively together then we become one body, as discussed in the Bible, just like we become one Dark Horse.”

“So it’s an honor and privilege, I appreciate all of you being out here and all the support — not only today, but through all the times that you’ve shown me your support,” he added. “I look forward to serving as your superintendent for many more years to come and I look forward to working alongside of you as a team. Thank you, I appreciate all of you.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.