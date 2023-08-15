Classrooms already busy at Clinton City Schools

Arts and crafts, tours and music were just a few of the activities happening at L.C. Kerr.

Greg Dirks, L.C. Kerr principal, was playing games and handing out goodies to his students and staff on the first day back.

Fun times were already happening across L.C. Kerr just like with these students who were enjoying so good old coloring.

L.C. Kerr students were so happy to be back in school they were actually jumping with joy.

L.C. Kerr’s Tara Davis and Tiffany Mozingo were just as excited as their students to be back in school.

There were nothing but smiling faces at L.C. Kerr as students were excited to be starting a new school term.

This was a similar sight all across Sampson Middle as students filled the classrooms on the first day back to school.

This was only a few of the new group of sixth graders starting their new journey as Sampson Middles students.

Sampson Middle principal Tony Faison was already hard at work at his desk even on the first day.

More of the new and returning Dark Horses at Clinton High flooding in the front door making their way to class.

As the bell rang, students made their way into Clinton High ready to kick off a fresh semester.

Students departing the bus Monday morning at Clinton High as they make their return to school for the 2023-24 school year.

Clinton High counselor Taylor Deleone shows students where to find their homeroom on the first day back to school.

By Michael B. Hardison

[email protected]

It was a fresh start to the semester for both students and staff of Clinton City Schools as parking lots, hallways and classrooms were a bustle Monday morning for the first day of school.

As school got rolling again this week it marked the end of a shorter summer as CCS opened up the school year two weeks early. As such, some of the kinks such as the bus schedules were still being ironed out as the school system gets adjusted to the early return.

Even so, for the most part, everything went relatively smooth for the first day back to school and the CCS principals were ecstatic to have their students back.

“Were ready to get started with another year,” Susan Westerbeek, Clinton High principal, said. “The students have come in excited, ready to start, and like them, we’re just as excited and ready to get started.”

“All I’ll say is this, it’s a brand new school year and we’re happy to have the students back for another new semester,” L.C. Kerr, Greg Dirks, said.”

“We are so very excited for the upcoming school year and we look forward to working with our families and students to make sure it is a successful year,” Jennifer Pope, Sunset Avenue assistant principal, said.

“I’m glad to be back, it’s been a good but short summer, but again, I’m glad to be back,” Tony Faison, Sampson Middle principal, said. “We are looking for great things this year. Our theme this year is ‘One Goal, One team’, educating one child, the whole child, and the whole team is going to be doing such. Long as we take that motto, I think we’ll be okay.”

“The students coming in this morning I call them my Sampson Middle scholars,” he added. “They seem ready to come back and we’re glad to have them back.”

“So the first day being back, the students were happy and excited to be here,” Butler Avenue’s Opie Stinson said. “Everything went really well, so that’s a positive, and we’re just excited for the kids to come back and get rolling through the school year.”

While things were operating mostly back to form despite the two-week early return, it did have them a little off their game with less time to prep for the year. That being the case, a few of the principals shared their thoughts on what it’s been like adapting to that.

It is an adaptation that comes with a silver lining as with them returning this soon they have the luxury of getting out of school two weeks early at the end of the year.

“It’s been well you know,” Stinson said with a chuckle. “Just like the parents said, it was a little early to be coming back but once we get rooms going and we’re here, we’re good to go.”

“I know one thing for sure, everyone’s looking forward to that early break,” Pope said. “It is little warm right now but we’re work together to get through it.”

“Things weren’t really that bad coming back earlier,” Faison said. “At first I thought it was gonna be a rush. Now granted, it was quick, but I think that is for the betterment of the students. We’ll get out earlier which is nice and we’ll be out before Memorial Day. But, I think once people get adjusted, they’ll be okay with it, I’m fine with it.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.

