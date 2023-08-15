Justice Academy hosts Civil Air Patrol leadership school

North Carolina had heavy representation at the event, serving as more than just hosts.

As Cadet Colonels, the highest rank for a Civil Air Patrol cadet, Josiah Gandy, left, and Nathan Roberts, right, were responsible for passing on knowledge to other cadets hoping to reach their rank.

The course load was heavy, but the cadets’ work on their projects was deemed impressive by the directors of the Leadership School.

In addition to the classroom-heavy workload, the cadets attending the mid-Atlantic six-day Regional Cadet Leadership School at the North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg were also faced with tests of teamwork and mental toughness. Above and below.

By Jack Tunnell

The North Carolina Justice Academy in Salemburg recently served as the base for the mid-Atlantic six-day Regional Cadet Leadership School, a part of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), an auxiliary Branch of the United States Air Force.

Among the 56 cadets who were a part of the Leadership School, including individuals from 11 states and a cadet from South Korea and Germany, 34 North Carolinians from 17 different counties were in the ranks.

“The purpose of the Cadet Leadership School program is to prepare and train our cadets for executive leadership, specifically,” Deputy Director Kate Maxwell said. “they have learned a lot about leadership styles — they have learned to work with a variety of different backgrounds and experience levels.”

This variety of background and experience levels comes from the parameters that cadets aged 13 through 20 were eligible to attend, in addition to the 11 different states and international students.

Entering the program doesn’t lock the cadets into becoming members of the CAP down the line. However, it is still a program that instills respect and helps the cadets learn respect and teamwork, abilities that will be useful throughout life regardless.

For instance, cadets learn MLA format to write their speeches or to write different informative or persuasive papers, and Maxwell informed, “They’ve worked hard; they’ve had four different assignments that are very labor intensive; some of the assignments we’re grading today are 16 to 18 pages long.”

The assignment of that length is part of the final “Capstone Project.” Maxwell explained the project: “They have developed operations plans, including a working budget, so now they’re prepared to not only serve on staff for an event, but also be an integral part of the planning and design of the event.”

She added, “That plan includes what the event is, where it will be held, who’s doing it, and you have to look at all of the different components — the logistics components, the safety components.”

Maxwell continued to explain the undertaking. “They had to complete a full safety risk assessment. They had to figure out how much each thing would cost. Then they had to create a working schedule of what classes were going to be offered and when, and they were able to do it. Some of them really knocked it out of the park.”

The Civil Air Patrol as an entity was developed during World War II by people who wanted to serve the community and country, but didn’t meet the standards to serve in the military. “They would do coastal patrol, fly up and down the coast to try to look for U-Boats and would call it out if they saw anything and try to alleviate that issue,” Maxwell informed.

“Over the years, we’ve also become kind of a community service-type organization. So, here in North Carolina, we help a lot with disaster relief,” Maxwell said. “We provide points of distribution where we provide the hygiene kits, the water, the clothing, and all of that.”

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is also frequently involved with search and rescue, flying above to take pictures of disaster areas to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determine where to allocate resources and use drones to find missing individuals after a disaster.

There is a method to reaching the goal of the leadership school, and it reflects that evolution from active service during the World War II days to move up and gain an executive status at the cadet leadership school level and develop the ability to be flexible as to what type of service is required.

“We start them out as cadet ‘airmen,’ where they’re learning how to follow and how to trust their leaders” Then, the idea is to have them move up the ranks into those executive roles. This is done within the cadet leadership school program by becoming a cadet Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO).

As Maxwell explained, “The ideal trajectory is to move into the position of cadet Junior NCO, where they first start really putting their feet on the ground learning how to lead.” She continued, “Then they become cadet Senior NCOs, and they’re really getting that leading down, and they’re helping to teach the cadet Junior NCOs how to lead at that level.”

Next come the roles of cadet Junior Officer, where they begin leading through their NCOs, followed by cadet executive officer, with the latter being the leadership role that is over the entire operation of cadets at the leadership school.

All members of the CAP organization, from the cadets to the National Commander, are volunteers. “The payback, though, is watching the cadets at the program go from the 12-year-old boy that you might feel like you need a break from, but then seeing them turn into the Cadet Colonels we have here,” said Maxwell.

Cadet Colonel is the highest rank a cadet can reach, only attained by half of one percent of cadets, with less than 2,500 cadets having attained the rank since 1941. Five of these high-ranking cadets were in attendance at this particular leadership event, including two new Cadet Colonels who gained the honor during this specific Regional Leadership School.

These Cadet Colonels are also called Spaatz Cadets, as the General Carl A. Spaatz Award is the highest honor for a cadet in the CAP organization.

One Cadet Colonel, Josiah Gandy, said bluntly, “The Civil Air Patrol is the hidden gem of the United States. Many people don’t know about us, but get your kids in this program. It’ll change their lives.”

“I was 13 years old and afraid to speak in front of people, and couldn’t run a mile for my life,” said Gandy, addressing the growth he has experienced thanks to the CAP. “Now, seven years later, speaking in front of people is something I volunteer to do, and running is something I love to do.”

“On the most basic level, this program teaches you leadership, accountability, values, and character. We have four core values: Integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect,” Gandy explained.

Another Spaatz Cadet Colonel, Nathan Roberts, pointed out the importance of the discipline it has instilled in him. As Cadet Colonels leaders at the highest level, Gandy and Roberts repeatedly stressed how critical they feel it is to instill those four core values as leaders.

“This school is for cadet officers, and they’re learning all these high-level leadership things, like how to write plans and how to manage their time,” said Roberts, “and we give them a lot of freedom with their own time so they have to be disciplined in how they spend that time.”