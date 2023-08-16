The Clinton Rotary Club will host a celebration to commemorate its 100th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market in downtown Clinton. The event will feature free dance classes offered to the public and entertainment by students from The Performing Arts School in Clinton. The club will provide complimentary ice snacks to those in attendance, and Rhett’s Concessions of Sampson County will have its food truck on site selling lemonade, cotton candy and funnel cakes at the event. People of all ages are welcome to attend for a morning of family fun. ‘We are excited to sponsor this event for the people of Sampson County,’ said Candy Taylor, former president of the club and event chairperson for the celebration.