Clinton staple reopening with new look, ownership

Simply NC changes hands: Shown are the former owners with the new owners. Pictured, from left, are: John and Deborah Thompson with new owners Jess and Wally Bashlor.

Simply NC has been undergoing renovations to fit the coffee shop-feeling desired by the new owners, Jess and Wally Bashlor.

Simply NC, a downtown staple in Clinton, will be re-opening this Saturday, Aug. 19, and it will be doing so under new ownership. Jessica and Wally Bashlor have purchased the establishment from Deborah Thompson and are excited for the next chapter of the coffee and gift shop.

The Bashlors purchased the Simply NC establishment, located at 100 East Main St., from owner Thompson, who established and grew the store. The Bashlors already own Remedy by Jess, a homemade and handmade soap and skincare shop which is located at 109 Wall St., perpendicular to Simply NC. The Bashlors also own the Ashford Inn, and Wally also oversees operations at both of their current businesses.

Simply NC was brought into existence in 2014 by Thompson, and, though it started as a business focused on selling her family’s products, it quickly changed lanes as Thompson saw all the other products and vendors in North Carolina that were looking for locations to sell their own wares.

Thompson transitioned the business into one that fits the name, as she looked to create a shop that featured as many products, from as many niche North Carolina businesses, as possible. The establishment on Main Street sought to encourage shopping locally while simultaneously encouraging shopping at small businesses across the state.

Another facet of Simply NC was that of a coffee shop within the store. In addition to the products throughout the store, the shop had an offering of smoothies and ice cream to go along with the coffee, and a famous North Carolinian delicacy, Cheerwine.

As far as the Bashlors’ plans for the future of Simply NC go, Jess assured, “We are certainly going to keep carrying products from vendors in North Carolina.” The niche, state-made items won’t be going away at all, but they do plan to expand the coffee house portion of the interior.

In addition to keeping some of the merchandise, “we will certainly be keeping North Carolina coffee, as we want to make sure we respect what Deborah built here,” Jess said. The Bashlors take pride in that.

“The coffee is even roasted about an hour away in Hope Mills, which is roasted within an hour of Clinton, roasted 48 hours before arriving at the shop,” Wally said.

The coffee won’t be the only carry-over, though, as the Bashlors intend to keep their smoothies and ice cream-based options such as the expresso milkshake.

Saturday’s grand re-opening will extend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Simply NC’s new hours will be rotational, as they will be open 6:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, then 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.