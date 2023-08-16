‘Full-circle moment’ for Union ES’ Amy Tart

With the first day of school inching closer and closer for Sampson County Schools, another change in school administators has been approved, as the decision has been made for Amy Tart to step in and take the role as assistant principal at Union Elementary School.

Tart was among the personnel approved by the Sampson County Board of Education during its Tuesday work session at the recommendation of SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King.

Her career in education has lasted nearly a decade, having started in 2014 as a member of the Teach for America program. She established an early connection with Sampson County Schools, as she was placed at Union Intermediate School to begin her time as a teacher.

During her time at Union Intermediate, Tart was even named Sampson County Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year.

Tart has picked up experience both as a teacher and as an administrator, as she’s worked at several schools in between her beginning at Union Intermediate and new role at Union Elementary.

After leaving Union Intermediate, Tart taught in Clay County, NC at Hayesville Elementary School. After her time in Clay County, she returned to Clinton to teach at Sunset Avenue Elementary, while also serving in Clinton City Schools as an intern administrator at L.C. Kerr and Butler Avenue.

“We look forward to the teaching and leadership experience Mrs. Tart will bring back to Sampson County Schools. It’s a full-circle moment in her career,” said Dr. King in a press release.