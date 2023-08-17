Dates set to tour school, meet teachers

As students and teachers of Sampson County Schools prepare for the beginning of a new school year, schools will be having their own individual Meet the Teacher Open House nights from Aug. 23-25, depending on the school and district.

This provides an opportunity for students and parents to get a preview of their teachers and start building a rapport before the school year starts. With teachers returning on Aug. 21 and classes beginning on Aug. 28, the open houses could give an idea of what classrooms will look like when classes get going.

In the Hobbton district, Hobbton and Hargrove Elementary Schools, as well as Hobbton Middle School and Hobbton High, will all be open on Aug. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. A freshman orientation for Hobbton High School will also be held on August 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the Midway district, the open houses for the Midway, Plain View, and Clement Elementary schools will all be on Aug. 24. These will also be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Midway Middle School, however, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Midway High will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lakewood and Union Districts are a bit less straightforward.

For the Lakewood district, Roseboro Elementary will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, Salemburg Elementary will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24. The sixth graders of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle will have their orientation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. Then, all grades of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle and Lakewood High will both be able to attend their open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The Union district will have only kindergartners from 4 to 5 p.m. at Union Elementary, followed by all other grades from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Union Intermediate will also have its open house from 5 to 7 p.m., and Union Middle will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. All Union High underclassmen, freshmen through juniors, will have their open house on Aug. 23, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Then, the seniors will have theirs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.