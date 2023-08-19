(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• July 25 — Benjamin Isaiah Martinez was charged with communicating threats.

• July 27 — Johnny Edward Lucas was charged with assault on a female.

• July 27 — David Michael Harrington was charged with secret peeping.

• July 27 — Brittany Yvonne Hive was charged with trespass of real property.

• July 29 — Tamika Shavone Williams was charged with assault inflicting serious injury.

• July 31 — Stevie Dale Moore was charged with domestic violence protective order violation.

• July 31 — Ira Richard Smith was charged with domestic violence protective order violation.

• July 31 — Ronald Glen Yarboro was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 1 — Senetria Williams was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 1 — Jessica Elizabeth Williams was charged with second degree trespass.

• Aug. 1 — Michael Lutrell Miller was charged with communicating threats.

• Aug. 1 — Carrie Brandon was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 3 — Kelly Marie Paquin was charged with communicating threats.

• Aug. 3 — Christopher Brinson was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 5 — Bobby Thurman Autry was charged with second degree trespass.

• Aug. 5 — Victor Manuel Mendoza was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 6 — Terry Hall was charged with driving while impaired level 2.

• Aug. 6 — Fernando Bernal Cruz was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 6 — Irving Ernesto Inestroza, 19, of 1767 Boney Mill Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to maintain and deliver marijuana, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• Aug. 8 — Christopher Martin Denning was charged with assault on an individual with a disability.

• Aug. 9 — Stephen Brent Lassiter was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

• Aug. 9 — Robert Lee Stokes was charged with possession of stolen goods/property.

• Aug. 9 — Kaylee Michelle Stone was charged with breaking and entering.

• Aug. 10 — William Dallas Barefoot was charged with probation violation.

• Aug. 10 — Eric Monk was charged with simple assault.

• Aug. 11 — Justin Lee Pratt was charged with larceny.

• Aug. 11 — Eric Monk was charged with trespassing.

• Aug. 12 — Tyler McGee was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 12 — Corey Glenn Hardison was charged with trespassing.

• Aug. 14 — Lisa Rodriguez, 54, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.