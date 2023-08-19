Economic development future to be determined

After nearly four years leading economic development efforts in Sampson County, Stephen Barrington will be taking his talents a county away. County leaders will now be tasked with how to move forward as Sampson continues its search for industrial prospects that will grow the local tax base for the future.

Barrington was hired in October 2019 as the director for the Sampson County Economic Development Commission, succeeding longtime director John Swope, who retired after 16 years with the county. Barrington came to Sampson with economic development experience, specifically in Wake Forest and Wake County. Among his previous positions. he also served as town commissioner for the Town of Wake Forest from 2003‐2007.

In a recent missive, Barrington informed Sampson EDC Advisory Board members and county officials that he would be departing on Sept. 14, saying that he had chosen to take the Economic Development director role with Harnett County.

“I cannot begin to thank you for your leadership and advisement. It was a complete honor to work with you for the betterment of Sampson County,” Barrington stated in a note to advisory board members.

Barrington cited increased communication with community stakeholders, targeted prospects and real estate professionals, as well as a recently updated website. He highlighted a number of accomplishments in recent years in lauding county leaders for their role in economic development efforts.

“Some of the successes are a direct result of our team’s efforts, while others we supported as needed, though allowed the market to do what the market does,” Barrington stated.

Close to a dozen new and expanding manufacturing companies are collectively projected to yield more than $225 million capital investment and 400-plus new jobs when fully operational, according to Barrington, who cited some accomplishments made thanks to local team efforts.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners invested more than $4.5 million for site acquisitions that will prove to be the catalyst for new private sector investment over the next couple of decades,” he stated.

Some of the economic development progress in recent years, as cited by Barrington, includes:

Central (Clinton)

• 120 acres to expand an existing light industrial business park

• Approximately $1.3 million NC Commerce grant for new road construction and water and sewer extension

• $265,112 Golden Leaf grant to grade and prepare a 10-acre parcel for a future 60,000-square-foot user, expandable to 120,000 square feet

Eastern (Turkey, Faison)

• Tax Grant Back Incentive of $450,000 – 500,000 annually for an existing company (three more years)

Northern (Newton Grove)

• 210 acre property off I-40 for a future business and industrial park

• $262,000 NC Southeast grant to complete a masterplan and aid a local municipality complete a wastewater study

Southern (Harrells, Garland)

• Building Reuse grant of $250,000 for a new company to upfit their facilities

• Revolving Loan of $75,000 to a new company

Western (Roseboro, Salemburg, Autryville)

• 21 acres for a small business and industrial park

• Building Reuse grant of $120,000 for an existing company

“I believe there have been significant accomplishments such that Sampson County is setting itself up to be a contender for economic development projects for years to come,” said Barrington. “I must state that any and all successes that EDC has had over the last several years, and will have in the future, was and will be a result of a team approach — internally and externally.”

In July 2019, the board approved a contract with Developmental Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $18,825, toward finding Swope’s successor. The county had what officials called “a number of quality candidates” apply and undergo an extensive screening process conducted by Developmental Associates, LLC that included an EQ‐i assessment, structured interviews, followed by written and in‐person negotiation and presentation simulation exercises.

County Manager Ed Causey said Barrington stood out during that process, ultimately leading to his hire. Causey said county administration is still contemplating the future of economic development.

“No decision has been made on how we move forward,” Causey told The Independent. “I am extremely appreciative of the work that Stephen has done. One of the things that we have strived to do is to include as many people as possible in the Economic Development process. I believe Stephen has done a good job in this area.”