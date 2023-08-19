Attorney, mayor included again in ‘Best Lawyers of America’

Local lawyer and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling has once again been included in the list of ‘Best Lawyers in America,’ comprising only roughly 5% of lawyers nationwide.

The 30th edition of ‘Best Lawyers in America’ was released Thursday and once again featured local attorney Luther D. “Lew” Starling Jr. as a member of the elite list.

Starling has been practicing law for 33 years, the entirety of which has taken place in Clinton and Sampson County. Starling said that it was while at Campbell University that he decided to pursue law as a profession. After graduating from Campbell in 1987, he went on to study at the School of Law at Wake Forest University and graduated in 1990.

He then came back home to Clinton to start his career in law.

“I know Clinton,” he said, adding, “I was born just a few streets over — this is home.”

Having served as mayor of Clinton since 2001, this connection to the city is evident.

He is a familiar name on the “Best Lawyers” list as well, having been included in numerous editions of the annual publication. According to his profile, his first appearance was in the 19th edition, 10 years ago, and he has also been featured in many editions since then. Now, he can add the 30th edition to the collection.

Per a press release accompanying the list, “The goal of ‘Best Lawyers,’ from its inception, has been to offer the most thorough, unbiased, and extensive representation of honorees.” Of all lawyers in the United States, only 5% are a part of the list, compiled primarily based on evaluations from legal peers.

The organization released its first edition of the “Best Lawyers” publication in 1983 and claims, “Our publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.”

“It’s an honor to be considered among that tier in my field, but I just enjoy being a lawyer, and even more so, I love helping my clients,” Starling remarked in response to the honor.

For him, the award is not what he seeks out of practicing law. In fact, Starling continued, “I try to just keep moving forward and continue to work it out as best I can for each client I have.”

Facts are the driving point for the way he approaches cases, stressing, “Regardless of the type of law in which I’m operating for a given case, the most important thing is to give the best advice I can with facts. Whatever they may be, the facts of the situation must be laid out in order to make the right decision as an advisor.”

Part of his philosophy as a lawyer centers around something he tells his clients. He says, “Please remain firm in your position, but stay open-minded.” This comes in tandem with the advice, “You may not agree, but you need to listen to what they have to say.”

This approach is part of what has allowed Starling to continue making appearances on the list of “Best Lawyers in America.” He stresses that his priority is doing his best for his clients instead of seeking recognition.

Placement on the “Best Lawyers” list is not a lifetime appointment. Adding weight to Starling’s number of appearances on the list is the fact it is an award that must be earned each year, requiring continuous effort and performance in the field.

“We execute our process each year,” Elizabeth Petit, director of Research for the publication, explains, “meaning lawyers must earn their laurels the same way.”