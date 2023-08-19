Local walkathon set to raise awareness of MS

In an ongoing attempt to fight against a debilitating disease and support those with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), the upcoming annual Walk For Hope Walkathon will be stepping into Clinton again soon.

Entering into its 13th year, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St. in Clinton. The times for walking are from 8 to 10 a.m. that day. Registration for the walk is currently underway and fees to register are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-12. To register to walk, visit Eventbrite.com or you can register in person on the day of the event.

The walkathon is sponsored by the Carter family to raise awareness and funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. The MS Foundation is an organization that helps empower those affected by MS to live a better quality of life. They supply aid in the form of coolant vests (to help prevent heat exhaustion), canes, wheelchairs, laptop computers and desktop computers and tablets.

Their mission is to always ensure that the healthcare of individuals with MS stay educated about this illness and all proceeds from this event will be forwarded to the MS Foundation.

The walkathon itself started here back in 2013 by local resident Dorcas Beatty who wanted to give back to an organization that’s helped her so much. Beatty is the event organizer as well as someone who’s been living with MS since the early 2000s.

“I was diagnosed with MS in 2003,” Beatty said. “I had no idea what was going on, but I had a healthcare team that was in my corner to find out what was happening to my body.”

According to www.nationalmssociety.org, Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system (CNS) and controls everything we do. The exact cause of MS is unknown, but it’s known that something triggers the immune system to attack the CNS.

The resulting damage to myelin, the protective layer insulating wire-like nerve fibers, disrupts signals to and from the brain. This interruption of communication signals causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis.

Everyone’s experience with MS is different and these losses may be temporary or long lasting.

Despite how terrible the disease is, Beatty realized one day that she refused to let it run her life, and that’s something she wants others suffering to know as well.

“As time progressed and life kept going, I had to reconcile in my mind that I could not allow this messy disease control my life,” she said. “I adopted a couple of statements that I still quote often, ‘I have MS but MS does not have me; and MS stands for Mighty Strength.’”

”In the year 2005 during one of my visits, my doctors were baffled and stated, ‘We don’t know how you are still standing!’ Well guess what, ‘I’m still standing.’”

It’s was that courage, plus the strength and support she received from the MS Foundation, that made her want to start the walkathon.

“I am organizing this walkathon to give back to this amazing organization,” Beatty said. “They have helped me in many areas to move on with life in spite of this debilitating disease. I am a woman of faith, therefore I give thanks unto the Lord because He has kept me moving, stepping and witnessing to others to hang on!”

For further questions or concerns regarding the Walk For Hope Walkathon, email Beatty as needed at [email protected].

