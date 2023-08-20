Johnson: Majority of CCS staff polled support move

Monday marked an early return to school in multiple areas across North Carolina, Clinton City Schools among them. This however has raised a few eyebrows as it goes against an established state law that says classes shouldn’t legally be taking place yet.

The official start date for the new school term in the state is actually Aug. 28 and most districts are following that guideline. Even here, Sampson County Schools are slated to return on that date. Despite that, more than a dozen school districts across North Carolina have defied the state law and returned early like CCS.

The state law is known as the school calendar law dates back to 2004. According to a WRAL report, that law came about follow a collaboration between a group called Save Our Summers and the state’s tourism industry. Their goal was to ask lawmakers to ban school officials from starting the school year earlier than the last week of August. This was to combat early semester start dates interfering into family vacation time and damaging vacation rentals on the coast.

While there was push back from school leaders at that time, then-Rep. Connie Wilson, R-Mecklenburg, stated in 2004 that the law was a matter of balance.

“We have extreme flexibility for the districts. We’re just asking one little thing, be a team player for the families and the economy of North Carolina.”

With these factors in place it brings to mind the reason why CCS decided to return early knowing the state law exists. For Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, doing what’s best for his students and staff was at the forefront.

“It’s about local flexibility for our local districts; that is important because we know what the local needs are of our community,” he said. “For example, we have numerous students at our high school that need to have similar schedules to the community college because they are in CCP classes, which stands for College and Career Prep. It’s important that we have our high school students, their college classes and high school classes, aligned, so that they are on that same schedule.”

The need to balance out their semesters was also a big reason for the decision, one Johnson noted was possibly the most important.

“Secondly, and maybe even more importantly, is the need to balance our semesters,” Johnson said. “What many people don’t understand is last year, we had 20 less days in the first semester than we had in the second semester, there were actually 20 more school days. So this year, when we were able to start back school, we were able to have only one day difference between the first semester and the second semester. That way, our teachers are able to not have to adjust their instruction as much.”

“We want to make sure that all students are treated equally and fairly,” he continued. “If you had a student that was in first semester, and let’s say that maybe math is not their strongest area; however, they were in math class, first semester, they actually had 20 days less of instruction than a different student in that same math class in the spring.”

“Because we’re trying to make sure we’re making all students equal for things such as college admission, GPA requirements and all that kind of stuff,” he added. “We felt the need to really have a balanced calendar between first and second semesters.”

Both the State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction (DPI) are limited in what they can do if a district does not comply with state laws.

A statement from NCDPI to WCNC Charlotte noted: “The State Board does not have a written policy or procedure, or administrative rule that would address what action it can or may take if a local school district does not comply with state calendar laws. The calendar law itself does not provide for any sanction, and the State Board and Department of Public Instruction are therefore limited in their enforcement authority and ability to address this issue.”

Currently there are no penalties from the state in place for school districts that defied the law although they can potentially be sued to require compliance with the law. An instance of this happened earlier this year in Union County after the school board voted to start early. The board reversed that decision after the lawsuit was filed.

Even with that as a possible outcome, CCS opted to still return early and Johnson said that it was a move most of the school system supported.

“While that did happen in one district in Union County, there are more and more districts who are deciding to go back based on needs in the community,” Johnson said. “So here, what we did was we reached out and we did a survey with our teachers and staff. Almost 90% of our teachers and staff felt the need to align for those two reasons I named. They felt like it was what was best and suitable for students. Since we had 90% of our staff members that wanted to go in that direction, we just felt compelled to move in that direction.”

In different cases from both Save Our Summers and senate leaders, there was contempt stated about school districts ignoring the state law to start early.

“I think the calendar law, as it is, is a good provision for the state. I think it’s workable for the school systems,” said Phil Berger, R-Rockingham. “I think the local systems that are ignoring state law are setting up a really bad example for students.”

Save Our Summers President Louise Lee said she was disappointed school systems would break state law. “This one in particular hits hard,” she said, “because it sends this message to students of all ages — we can get away with disregarding this law, so we’re going to do it. Trust that has been placed in education leaders has crumbled.”

To those remarks Johnson shared his own thoughts highlighting that the law put in place 20 years ago wasn’t necessarily aimed at students.

“I saw those comments and it has nothing to really do with that,” he said. “I know they were saying that us showing students that we are not following the law is a bad example on them. But again for us, we’re doing things in the best interest of students. We felt like since that’s our mantra, ‘In loco parentis’ which means in lieu of the parents, that we are there to assist students with learning and following what’s in their best interest.”

“If that doesn’t align with a law that’s almost 20 years old, which some people feel was only for tourism reasons and not necessarily what was for the best interest of students … we know our job as educators is to make decisions for kids and so we wanted to make sure that our decision was based on what was best for our students.”

That just leaves the matter of how this will be in effect going forward. While Johnson said they plan to continue with this schedule in the future, the decision would ultimately be left up Clinton City Schools.

“We’re going to do the same thing again,” he said. “We’ll reach out to our faculty and staff, we’ll share with them and make sure that they are still in line with having balanced semesters and starting to line (up) with the community college. They really like the fact that our last work day this year is May 31. So they’re gonna be out the entire month of June and July.”

“They’re not going to really have an extended summer, but a decent summer, where we’ll be able to get out before June,” Johnson said. “I foresee that our staff will want to stay with this calendar, but the ultimate answer to that question is — we’ll have to wait and see what our survey reveals.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.