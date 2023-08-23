Development sessions held as first day nears

For training and development sessions, teachers and administrators had the chance to function as students before their own students return.

The teachers dialed in on their work, setting what they hope could be a precedent for their students arriving soon.

In the lead-up to open houses this week and students returning to Sampson County Schools next week, teachers have been doing much more than simply decorating their classrooms as they attend various training and professional development courses.

Yesterday was ‘Academy Day,’ with Midway High School as the venue, and it featured many teachers and administrators participating in or leading these training and development courses.

This is by far not the only event for the programs, as there have been a substantial number of courses at different locations and times over the last two days, sorted by things like districts and then content areas.

Despite this week’s workload, Monday was an exciting day for teachers and administrators, especially those who have moved to new schools within the county, or those new to Sampson County Schools as a whole.

For example, Anthony Pass, the new principal at Hobbton Middle School, is new to the school as well as the county and had the opportunity to welcome the staff. “Especially as a new principal, it was exciting to have the opportunity to welcome everyone with a morning meeting on Monday,” he said.

Pass continued, “Teachers will be focused in their professional development sessions throughout the remainder of the week, but you can also tell how excited they are about working in their classrooms leading up to the open houses and beginning of school next week.”

John Goode, having been in the SCS system since 2002, including serving as principal at Midway Middle School and Lakewood High School, is quite familiar with the annual training for teachers in the county.

“It goes way beyond bulletin boards, and this is because we really need our teachers to be prepared for myriad situations that could arise in the classroom,” Goode said of this preparation week before students return.

He is starting his first year filling the role of Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Federal Programs for Sampson County Schools, and Goode acknowledged the heavy load of training involved for teachers and administrators alike. This occurs mainly during the week leading up to the beginning of the school year.

Goode also spoke about the vital role that Career Development Counselors (CDCs) play in the schools and in assisting him during the transition to CTE director, as those counselors help with the process of finding good career paths for students.

Operating within a specific school, the knowledge and understanding of their respective schools helps Goode to better serve as the CTE of Sampson County Schools as a whole entity.

Having this week, with the professional development sessions, is an example of the opportunities afforded to administrators and staff as they have a chance to further develop working relationships and the ability to communicate effectively with other critical members of Sampson County Schools.