Annual campaign goal set for $30,000

Sampson County’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, better known as U Care, is calling on the community for assistance to help reach it’s campaign goal for the year.

“This year, our campaign goal is $30,000 and we hope you consider helping reach that,” U Care Board Member, Denise Daughtry said. “Please remember that your financial gift is tax-deductible. Thank you for helping us continue providing hope and healing to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.”

U Care, a non-profit domestic violence and sexual assault program, has been active in Sampson County for almost 28 years. Since it’s beginning they’ve provided free of charge services to victims throughout the county and surrounding areas. A pair of issues that steadily remains active even now.

According to information from U Care from just July 2022 to June 2023 they assisted 521 victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. Their 24-hour crisis line alone received 533 calls. They provided 1,219 shelter nights and 3,468 meals to clients fleeing abusive households who stayed in their emergency shelter.

It was during that time they accompanied clients to civil and criminal court a total of 229 times as they attempted to seek legal relief. This in the form of civil protection orders or criminal warrants from their abusers. Not only do they provide that along with the emergency shelter but they assist victims with gaining safe and suitable housing to continue and aid healing. That peer assistance coming in the form of financial support, court advocacy and continuous peer support groups.

“Unfortunately, domestic and sexual violence impact women, men and children of every age, race and ethnicity, education level, religion, socioeconomic status and culture,” Daughtry said, “and they leave that mark throughout families and communities.”

“It is because of this that U Care’s mission is to break the cycle of violence by building community awareness and being a pillar of support for victims.”

If those numbers weren’t staggering enough U Care also highlighted that since July 2022, 124 criminal warrants in Sampson County can be linked to domestic violence or sexual assault.

“Our work is not finished until we see these statistics reduced,” Daughtry said. “In order to meet our mission and maintain our services, we heavily rely on your generosity. Without the assistance of kind and charitable individuals, we sincerely believe U Care would not have been able to maintain its doors open for as long as it has.”

“Thankfully, having the support of our community enables U Care to provide individuals a haven in a time of great danger to their health and safety,” Daughtry added. “

For help U Care’s 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 910-596-0574. To find out more about U Care call 888-229-3320 or email ucare@intrstar.net

