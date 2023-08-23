‘Where’s My Bus’ allows route tracking

No matter the device parents have access to the Edulog’s Parent Portal App as it’s available on both Apple and Android.

Now that school has returned for Clinton City Schools, school buses and bussing routes are back active. That being the case, CCS has introduced new technology for parents and guardians to help put them at ease while their child is on the road.

That new tech is called “Where’s My Bus,” which can be accessed through the app Edulog’s Parent Portal, aimed to allow bus tracking of students.

Edulog’s Parent Portal is a self-service app that allows one to track their child’s assigned transportation from his or her school. Through it information on what routes and vehicles have been assigned to a child, complete with planned pickup and dropoff locations and times are available. It even allows one to track their child’s position in real-time. There’s also the option to configure notifications for alerts on when a child’s bus is nearing pickup or dropoff.

“Basically what it does is it puts tablets on all the buses and eventually, if not already, all of our students will have a card, almost like a QR code, they scan,” Superintendent Wesley Johnson said. “They’ll scan on the bus and scan off the bus so that we know what time they get on the bus, what time they got off the bus, what location they got on the bus and what location they got off the bus.”

“Then the big piece of this is the app that’s available for parents to do all kinds of cool stuff with it,” he said. “You can set what we’ll call a geofence and when the bus gets inside of the geofence it will send you an alert to let you know your child is one mile from home.”

For any that maybe curious, Johnson then gave an example of how the real time tracking works.

“You can go on the app to find the GPS location,” Johnson said. “So let’s say you were at home and you were worried because maybe the bus is supposed to drop off your child at 4:10 and it’s 4:25. You can pull up the app and find exactly where the bus is at that time.”

While new to CCS, Edulog’s Parent Portal App isn’t new to North Carolina. Originating in Mount Airy City, the success and popularity of the app prompted legislators to expand it across the state. With that they put money aside for that goal and some of it reached Sampson County allowing it be introduced to CCS.

“It came about as a grant through North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” Johnson said. “Actually our legislators, they initiated some money through what I think is called the Smart Bus Law and it originated with one school system, Mount Airy City. They were the originators, or pilots let’s say, and then it went so well that the legislators wanted to extend it to other school systems. We were just lucky to be one of the ones that made the cut.”

“So basically, we were gifted let’s say, the money and the resources came our way,” said Johnson. “We had a couple of different options but we moved forward with this option here.”

“We’re really excited to have it, of course, with any new technology, there’s some little bugs and stuff you’ve got to kind of work out but we’re just excited,” he added. “From what from what I’m hearing, I think everybody’s excited about it.”

The app can be downloaded on Apple or Android and CCS has provided details and instructions on how to access and use the app.

