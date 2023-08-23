A Sampson man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison stemming from his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana over multiple counties, including this one.

He was stopped three separate times and weapons seized from him and, in a separate occasion, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase reaching 120 miles per hour, during which he threw a package containing two kilograms of meth out of the vehicle window.

Luis Oceguera, 21, of Sampson, was sentenced to 140 months (11 years, 8 months) in prison. The sentence followed a multi-agency drug investigation that spanned multiple North Carolina counties. Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

According to information presented in court, Oceguera was an integral part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilograms of drugs in Eastern North Carolina. Oceguera regularly received, transported, and distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. During the investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Oceguera was stopped by law enforcement three separate times while armed with handguns and rifles. One of the handguns seized was an unregistered “ghost gun” that Oceguera admitted to building himself, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

On another occasion, Oceguera fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, reaching speeds over 120 mile per hour. During the chase, Oceguera threw a package containing over two kilograms of pure methamphetamine out of the window on the side of the road. Law enforcement searched the flight path and were able to recover the methamphetamine package.

“Ultimately, Oceguera was arrested and the house he was staying at was searched pursuant to a search warrant,” the release stated. “During the search, law enforcement seized drug trafficking materials, ammunition, loaded magazines, and another firearm.”

The DEA, ATF, United States Postal Service, United States Marshals Service, NC National Guard, NC State Bureau of Investigation, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and Dunn Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons prosecuted the case.