Work on decades-old Keener Road bridge to be complete in 2024

VANN CROSSROADS — A project to replace a decades-old bridge on Keener Road southeast of Vann Crossroads is scheduled to begin next week.

On Monday, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the roadway across Great Coharie Creek. The bridge being replaced was built in 1967. The new bridge will be longer, taller and wider, making it more resilient during floods and other weather events, transportation officials said.

Until construction is completed by next spring, drivers will be detoured onto Church, Juniper, Roanoke, Bradshaw and Share Cake roads. They should plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal in the area and use caution if traveling near the construction site.