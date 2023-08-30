To help raise money and support those with intellectual disabilities, one of Sampson County’s own medical professionals will be scaling down the outside of a skyscraper.

That medical professional is President of the North Carolina Medical Society and Family Physician Dr. Arthur Apolinario, who plans to take part in the 2023 Over the Edge event held in Raleigh. Over the Edge in an annual event aimed at helping raise money for the Special Olympics North Carolina.

Those who are brave enough to take on the challenge this year will be doing so at 150 Fayetteville St. in Downtown Raleigh on Sept. 30.

While Apolinario wants to participate he needs a little help from the community. One of the requirements to attempt the rappel is raising a minimum of $1,000 for Special Olympics North Carolina by the event date. Currently his fundraiser has earned $747 so he’s still in need of donations.

To lend support Apolinario’s Over the Edge fundraiser page can be found by visiting, give.specialolympicsnc.com/fundraiser/4860343

Since team fundraising is also a part of Over the Edge the North Carolina Medical Society as a whole are also trying to raise funds. Their goal is set at $4,000 and the team has earned $3,847, the link to that donation is also on Apolinario page. On top of that fellow North Carolina Medical Society members CEO Chip Baggett and previous President Michael Utecht will also be taking the plunge over the wall.

The 2023 Over The Edge for Special Olympics North Carolina is aiming to raise $150,000 total and are over a third there, earning $54,067 so far.

“I’m going Over The Edge for Special Olympics North Carolina,” Apolinario said on his Over the Edge page. “Help me support Special Olympics North Carolina as I go Over The Edge! I will be rappelling 30 stories down the 150 Fayetteville St. building in downtown Raleigh. With your help, I can take my fundraising to new heights in this experience of a lifetime. Every dollar raised will help support nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state!”

“Join me and support the Mission of Hope for Special Olympics North Carolina!”

In it’s efforts to help support Special Olympics North Carolina, Over The Edge has been going on annually for over a decade. As for why they’ve continued to host it all these years their website said the reason was simple.

“You may be wondering what rappelling down a skyscraper has to do with Special Olympics and the answer is simple. If you are a person with intellectual disabilities, you encounter adversities daily. You must have courage to try something that doesn’t come easily to you. Our athletes bravely face challenges on the field, in the pool and on the court. They are the inspiration for this event.”

For more information, to get involved or donate for Over The Edge or Special Olympics North Carolina visit — sonc.net

“I’m really excited about this and really nervous about it, because I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” Apolinario said, “but, it’s for a really good cause, Special Olympics. “One of the benefits of me being president of the North Carolina Medical Society, is they’re huge supporters. So that’s what’s affording me the ability to do this experience.”

“So again, it’s a really good cause and I’m putting myself out there literally,” he added with a chuckle. “I want to help bring attention to this as plenty of my patients do Special Olympics. I thought this was just something good for me to do to get them the support so that they could excel in the sports that they choose to participate in.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.