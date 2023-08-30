Anna Hobbs of Roseboro and Emily Taylor of Clinton were each awarded $4,000 scholarships from the N.C. Blueberry Festival.

Anna Hobbs, daughter of John and Susannah Hobbs, is from Roseboro. Hobbs attended Lakewood High School where she served as President of Lakewood FFA. She also served as vice president of NC FFA’s Southeast Region and spends her free time playing sports, studying her Bible, and directing her church’s choir. She is dually enrolled at Fayetteville Technical Community College and Sampson Community College this fall, pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree under FTCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant program.

Emily Taylor, daughter of Michael and Christy Taylor, is from Clinton. Taylor attended Hobbton High School. She served as a junior volunteer firefighter at Halls Fire and Rescue and she is an active member of her church and community. She is studying agricultural education at North Carolina State University this fall.