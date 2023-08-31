(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 11 — Yasmine Hayes, 27, of 204 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with three counts of simple assault and trespass of property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 11.

• Aug. 11 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 32, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and open container of alcohol violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 11 — Brandy Nicole Jacobs, 36, of 117 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 11 — Louis Stevens Jones, 42, of 117 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 12 — Christina Noelle Eason, 42, of 209 W. Lee St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, exceeding posted speed limit and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 3.

• Aug. 13 — Kahari Salik Williams, 22, of 136 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 14 — Danny Robert Aycock, 39, of 1122 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female and probation violation. Bond set at $55,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 14 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 32, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 14 — Jaiquella Sharee Mccallister, 24, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and littering. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 15 — Jesse Furmidge, 38, of 147 McKinney Fruit Drive, Mills River, NC, was charged with larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 15 — Amanda Michelle Brewington, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting public officer and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 15 — James Robert House, 46, of 605 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and disorderly conduct. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 15 — Alexis Antonio Guardado Ayala, 42, of 607 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and assault on a law enforcement officer. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 16 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 55, of Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 16 — Antionetta Arlene Damon, 36, of 225 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 16 — Katie Marie Edwards was charged with trespass of real property.

• Aug. 17 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 33, of 75 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with common law robbery. Bond set at $20,500; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 17 — Shawn Michael Faircloth, 36, of 1967 Hell Town Road, Garland, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and no liability insurance. Bond set at $51,000; court date was Aug. 18.

• Aug. 19 — Carlos Orellana was charged with communicating threats.

• Aug. 19 — Christopher Louis Shoemaker, 47, of 101 Clear Run School Road, Harrells, was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 19 — Jayden Isaiah Canady, 18, of Faison Highway, Clinton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No bond set; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 20 — Damitrius Dontry Sherrifield-Jones, 41, of 1148 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 21 — Elmer Artal was charged with assault on a female.

• Aug. 21 — Wendy Idalma Campos-Garay, 32, of 511 Ward St., Lot 20, Creedmoor, N.C., was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, open container after consuming alcohol and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 21 — Bryan Austin Melvin, 26, of 510 Nicholson St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 21 — Chandler Blake Mitchell, 31, of 1012 Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of weapon of mass destruction. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 22 — Lisa Marie Bryant, 30, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 23 — India Sade Dixon, 22, of 401 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 23 — Zachery James White, 36, of 602 Blaney St., Clinton, was charged with possession of oxycodone and driving while license revoked. Bond not listed; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 23 — Carl Cyheim Hargrove, 21, of 803 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, selling Schedule controlled substance, delivering Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $20,500; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 24 — Tiffanie Lillian Danyelle Burke, 39, of 515 Gold St., Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with simple assault and speeding. Written promise; court date is Oct. 5.

• Aug. 24 — William Franklin Wilkins, 61, of 2296 Ash Davis Road, Pink Hill, was charged on out-0f-county warrant with possession of stolen goods/property and conspiring to commit felony larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 25 — Tyrek Deshawn Henry, 22, of 353 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 26 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 32, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 26 — Douglas Ray Bell, 64, of 31 Sampson Airport Road, Clinton, was charged with sex offender/child premises. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 26 — David Lavone Fowler, 52, of 815 Leon St., Durham, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 26 — Melinda Ellen McCullen, 45, of 4065 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 27 — Jose Jesus Camacho Jaramillo, 33, of 720 N. Gregson St., Durham, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and open container of alcohol violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 27 — Corey Glenn Hardison, 39, of 285 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 27 — Fredis Orlando Orellana Garcia, 43, of 225 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, no operators license and fictitious/altered registration. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.