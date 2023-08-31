Impact next to nil in Sampson

The governor and emergency management officials continued to urge caution at the end of this week as Tropical Storm Idalia made its way offshore. The storm caused some localized flooding, downed trees and power outages, but just minor inconveniences in Sampson County.

It never happened, with rain and some winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Sampson County, but no significant damage reported.

As anticipated, the heaviest rainfall occurred in the southern end of the county. According to the U.S. National Weather Service out of Raleigh, rainfall totals across Sampson ranged from about 3 inches in the Hobbton area up north, to around 5 inches in Clinton and central Sampson, then up to 6-7 inches in the Garland and Ivanhoe areas. Wind gusts topped out at about 38-40 mph, according to the NWS.

The North Carolina Emergency Operations Center remained activated Thursday as the State Emergency Response Team continued response efforts in impacted areas from Idalia. Many school districts across eastern North Carolina were closed or operating remotely Thursday due to the storm, including those in Sampson. Thursday closures of Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools and Sampson Community College were announced well ahead of time Wednesday in preparation for the worst. With the sun shining first thing Thursday morning, classes were back to their regular programming on Friday.

In addition to the statewide State of Emergency, several counties and towns declared their own State of Emergencies.

The National Weather Service issued numerous watches and warnings for most of the state as the storm passed through North Carolina. Idalia brought two possible tornadoes in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. The National Weather Service had teams out Thursday assessing the damage. Last night into this morning, the state also saw 2-6 inches of rain across eastern North Carolina with some areas seeing higher amounts.

“I appreciate so many people stepping up to take precautions and there is still the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge, particularly in eastern North Carolina,” said Cooper. “It’s important that people stay off flooded roads and continue to listen to local officials.”

The possibility of flash flooding continued across central and northern parts of eastern North Carolina. Residents and visitors to the area were urged to continue to exercise caution as the effects of the storm were expected to linger for a few days.

Utility crews continued to work to restore power. At the peak of the power outages there were 35,000 without power across North Carolina. As of 11 a.m. there were a little more than 14,000.

The storm also impacted travel in eastern North Carolina. As of Thursday afternoon, North Carolina had 79 road closures due mostly to flooding. Most of them are state roads in southeastern North Carolina.

“The State Emergency Response Team is a partnership that includes many public, private, non-profit and volunteer agencies that together allow us to take a whole of community approach to disaster response and recovery. We are grateful to all the first responders, swift water rescue teams, our utility partners and all those that have responded to this storm and continue to work to help the people of North Carolina,” said Will Ray, director of North Carolina Emergency Management. “Moving into the future we will continue to assess damages and work with our local officials to fulfill any unmet needs they may have.”

Visit DriveNC.gov for information on road closings from NC Department of Transportation.